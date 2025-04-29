Partec AG And A Renowned Tech Investment Firm Sign Term Sheet For US$100 Million In Growth Financing
Munich, April 29, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), a leading European company in the development and design of AI supercomputers, quantum computing, and high-performance computing, today announced the signing of a term sheet for growth financing totalling US$100 million. The financing is provided by a well-known, globally active deep tech investment firm.
With the planned investment, ParTec aims to further advance the expansion of its AI supercomputing infrastructure and significantly scale the development and deployment of quantum computing technologies as well as AI-as-a-Service offerings for customers in academia and industry.
The agreement underlines the high reputation of ParTec and is a proof of its technological leadership position in the area of HPC, quantum computing, and AI infrastructure. This partnership marks another important step towards sustainably strengthening Europe's leadership in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
About ParTec AG
ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which has been developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Further information on ParTec AG and their innovative solutions in HPC and Quantum Computing, can be found at .
For press enquiries, please contact:
Dieter Niewierra
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +49 151 160 444 70
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Anna Lehmann
Phone: +49 176 640 220 27
edicto GmbH
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +49 69 905 505 51
