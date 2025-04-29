IEPFA Partners With Kotak Mahindra Bank To Promote Financial Literacy Nationwide

MENAFN - KNN India)The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has formalized a strategic partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The partnership will utilize Kotak Mahindra Bank's extensive network to disseminate IEPFA's investor awareness content throughout the country.

Educational materials, including digital banners, short films, and instructional videos developed by IEPFA, will be displayed across the bank's physical and digital touchpoints, including over 2,000 branches, 3,000 ATMs, websites, mobile applications, and social media platforms.

This comprehensive awareness campaign, scheduled for implementation during the 2025-2026 financial year, will focus on essential topics such as responsible investing practices, strategies to prevent financial fraud, and protection of investor rights.

The initiative has been structured with no financial obligations for IEPFA, optimizing resource utilization while maximizing public outreach.

Since its establishment, IEPFA has consistently conducted investor awareness programs aimed at enhancing financial literacy and equipping investors with knowledge to safeguard their investments.

This new partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank represents a continuation of these efforts, leveraging the bank's widespread presence to reach diverse population segments throughout India.

(KNN Bureau)