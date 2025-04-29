Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CBE Governor Meets Beijing Delegation To Discuss Economic, Financial Cooperation

2025-04-29 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), received a high-level delegation from Beijing, led by Sun Shuo, Deputy Mayor of the Chinese capital, during a meeting held at the CBE headquarters in Cairo. The visit comes as part of the ongoing efforts to bolster the longstanding relations between Egypt and China.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation in economic and financial sectors, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative-China's global development strategy introduced by President Xi Jinping to enhance connectivity and cooperation with partner countries.

Governor Abdalla welcomed the delegation warmly, underscoring the deep-rooted historical relationship between Egypt and China and highlighting the robust economic partnership that continues to grow between the two nations.

He emphasized that mutual visits, such as this one, play a vital role in reinforcing collaboration across various sectors, with a special focus on economic and banking affairs.

