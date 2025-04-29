Start. Finish. And Make The Middle Matter. With Hoda Kotb

1–2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

Hoda Kotb

Former co-anchor, NBC News' TODAY

Hoda Kotb has claimed her role as one of America's foremost journalists, authors, and entertainers. Best known as the former co-anchor of NBC News' TODAY and co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she also hosts the popular podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

Kotb joined TODAY in 2008 as co-host of its fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and recently departed after 17 successful years. Since joining NBC News in 1998, Kotb has served as a correspondent for Dateline NBC, covering a wide range of domestic and international stories across NBC News platforms, including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the war in Iraq, the conflict in the West Bank and Gaza, and the War on Terror in Afghanistan. She was part of NBC's extensive Olympic coverage from 2008 in Beijing through the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A New York Times bestselling author, Kotb has written eight books, including You Are My Happy, I've Loved You Since Forever, and Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer and Kathie Lee. Her ninth book, Jump and Find Joy, will be released on September 23, 2025.

Her work has earned numerous accolades, including a 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, multiple Daytime Emmys as part of TODAY, a 2022 induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and several Gracie Awards, among others.

A graduate of Virginia Tech University with a BA in broadcast journalism, she resides in the suburbs of New York City with her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

