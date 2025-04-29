WORLD-CLASS MOTOCROSS RIDERS ARE COMING TO ABU DHABI FOR ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN AT ETIHAD ARENA FOR ARENACROSS PRESENTED BY PKE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 2025: Abu Dhabi is soon to host one of the most thrilling nights of the year as the Arenacross World Tour Finals descend on Etihad Arena on Saturday, July 5. With the championship on the line, the world's best indoor motocross racers and freestyle riders will battle for glory in front of an electrified crowd.

THE WORLD'S BEST RIDERS ARE HEADING TO ABU DHABI

Representing the prestigious AX World Tour Championships, a powerhouse lineup of elite competitors is set to bring a fierce mix of speed, skill, and raw talent. -p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="444" height="372" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

Together, these athletes represent the very best of global motocross talent, each bringing their legacy, fire, and fight to the final round in Abu Dhabi.

WHY YOU NEED TO BE THERE

Arenacross World Tour isn't just a race. It's a show-stopping, high-octane experience. Three hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment combine indoor motocross racing, gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross (FMX), pyro, lasers, and a heart-thumping soundtrack. Riders launch 40ft into the air, flipping their bikes over 100ft gaps in a breathtaking battle of stunts and bravery. The louder the crowd, the bigger they go.

Your ticket includes trackside access, athlete meet-and-greets, and exclusive chances to grab selfies and autographs. For superfans, the Trackwalk Experience offers a rare behind-the-scenes look, complete with a private FMX demo just for you.

And if that's not enough, every ticket holder is automatically entered into a lottery to win a 2025 Husqvarna TC 85 19/16, a high-performance motocross bike built for young riders with big dreams. One lucky fan will walk away with the ultimate prize.

Expect live music, t-shirt cannons, a fan-fueled atmosphere, and a full-throttle night for families, thrill-seekers, and anyone who loves the roar of engines and the rush of competition.

PRESENTED BY PKE – POWERING THE THRILL:

The 2025 Arenacross World Tour Finals are proudly presented by PKE, a brand synonymous with innovation, power, and performance. Their partnership brings global motorsport excellence to the region, helping make this adrenaline-fueled spectacle possible. With PKE at the helm, the Abu Dhabi Finals promise world-class production and unforgettable energy.

Tickets to the Arenacross World Tour Finals are available now at etihadarena and ticketmaster and start at just AED 95, with Group of 4 packages also available.

Fans can enhance their evening with a Pre-Show Track Walk and Meet & Greet Experience for an exclusive chance to get out on the track pre-show, hear about the track from our live show hosts, meet some of the riders and race teams at the start gate, and witness a private Freestyle Motocross show ahead of the main event.

ABOUT ARENACROSS:

Arenacross is indoor Motocross! It's a high-octane mix of indoor Motocross racing and Freestyle MX carefully choreographed into a three-hour live performance that includes flames, pyrotechnics, and unscripted competition, all performed to a heart-pumping soundtrack. Ever since we kicked off our explosive journey back in January 2013 at London's iconic The o2 Arena, Arenacross has played in dozens of international Arena and concert venues. And all 500,000+ live fans in that time have witnessed the most incredible actions-sports performances on the planet.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.