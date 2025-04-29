Avolve Announces Integrated Electronic Plan Review Software With Esri GIS Technology

Avolve Big 4

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avolve , a leading provider of electronic plan review software, today announce the first electronic plan review platform that is integrated with Esri 's advanced geospatial capabilities. Working with Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, this breakthrough integration, facilitated by Esri Platinum Partner GEO Jobe , revolutionizes construction, planning, and community development processes for state and local government agencies.As part of the Esri Partner Network (EPN), Avolve enables government agencies of all sizes to combine Avolve's proven plan review solutions (ProjectDox and DigEplan), with Esri's GIS technology-accessing the key components of urban planning to enable government to build thriving, resilient communities more efficiently than ever before.Underpinning this strategic partnership is Esri's Platinum Partner GEO Jobe, renowned for building advanced cloud-based GIS technology. Through this collaboration, Avolve introduces an embedded spatial viewer, which applies GIS-centric principles within Avolve's ProjectDox and DigEplan electronic plan review solutions. This will enable government organizations to visualize proposed developments within the context of existing infrastructure and environmental factors, analyze critical data, such as floodplains, utilities, and fire hydrant accessibility, and enhance collaboration between government departments and external stakeholders, providing all parties a single, integrated view of plan documents and geographic data. By leveraging geospatial technology, this first-of-its-kind integration empowers agencies to make informed decisions and paves the way for those striving to function more efficiently.“We are proud to be the first and only electronic plan review provider to offer a fully embedded Esri spatial viewer for an integrated user experience,” said Becky Tamashasky, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Avolve.“Our significant R&D investment and legacy in purpose-built plan review solutions drive our commitment to continuous innovation and industry leadership. Through this partnership with Esri and GEO Jobe, our customers can seamlessly integrate geospatial insights into their workflows-empowering them to make data-driven decisions, address complex urban planning challenges, and efficiently and sustainably build thriving communities.”“This partnership showcases the tremendous impact of bringing together ArcGIS with electronic plan review solutions like ProjectDox and DigEplan, and the impact it can have for our customers,” said Keith Cooke, Director of Planning and Community Development Markets at Esri.“Esri's Partner Program celebrates Avolve's dedication to continuous R&D to help make it an integral part of Esri's Planning System. We look forward to seeing how this will reshape the way governments plan, review, and ultimately build.”Esri Platinum Partner GEO Jobe, drawing on its 25 years of experience in developing advanced cloud-based GIS solutions, played a critical role in creating the connector that anchors this first-of-its-kind integration. By harnessing Esri's technical architecture, GEO Jobe has ensured a stable, secure, and efficient connector between the two best-in-class solutions.“We are excited to bring our expertise to this innovative partnership, and we believe this game-changing solution will transform government plan review processes,” said David Hansen, CEO for GEO Jobe.“Having witnessed the power of GIS technology in optimizing public services, we look forward to seeing the Avolve and Esri collaboration deliver unprecedented benefits for government organizations.”Avolve's longstanding heritage as a purpose-built electronic plan review software provider is unmatched in its commitment to ongoing innovation. By consistently investing in R&D and maintaining a forward-looking roadmap, Avolve remains poised to deliver new enhancements that harness the best of emerging technologies-ensuring its customers stay ahead of the curve in digital government solutions.Electronic Plan Review fully embedded with a GIS experience will debut in both ProjectDox and DigEplan in 2025. To see how this industry-first solution can transform your construction plan review processes, book an appointment or visit Avolve's website for more information.About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.About AvolveAvolve delivers the most trusted and proven electronic plan review solutions on the market, ProjectDox and DigEplan. These enable our 330+ customers to streamline and enhance operational efficiency for development services, making a meaningful impact on the communities they serve. Our market-leading investment in product research and development sets us apart, creating advanced digital solutions that transform both the applicant and reviewer experience. Highly-rated customer support, coupled with our commitment to the highest security levels, has been key to Avolve's success, which is a result of collaboration, shared values, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business. For more information:

