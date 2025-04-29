Meditation And Critical Thinking Are The 'Key To Meaningful AI Use'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) People should learn to meditate and hone their critical thinking skills as AI becomes more integrated into daily lives, an expert suggests.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- People should learn to meditate and hone their critical thinking skills as AI becomes more integrated into daily lives, an expert suggests.Digital strategy expert Giulio Toscani has spoken with 150 AI experts across 50 countries to understand the challenges and opportunities around human interactions with artificial intelligence.He argues in his new book, Augmented: prAIority to Enhance Human Judgment through Data and AI , that as humans operate largely unconsciously by design, they are inclined toward immediacy and instant rewards, often overlooking potential risks and negative outcomes.Toscani explains:“The growing allure of AI lies in its powerful ability to cater to our desires, providing us with instant gratification whenever and however we want it. This is particularly appealing in an increasingly digital and fast-paced world where people often face isolation and boredom. However, this very convenience and responsiveness of AI also pose a risk-its addictive potential.”The author suggests that the appeal of AI and the lack of education around its risks mean that the majority of people may adopt new technologies without fully understanding or preparing for the possible negative consequences – including data privacy, online harassment, and misinformation.As technology rapidly evolves and becomes more embedded in our daily lives, he suggests it is 'essential to pause and reflect on how these interactions shape and are shaped by our actions' to create 'a cultural shift towards valuing long-term thinking over immediate gratification'.Toscani explains:“This reflective approach helps us understand the broader implications of technology, beyond immediate functionality and efficiency. It allows us to consider how technology impacts our lives, relationships, and ethical considerations, guiding us toward more deliberate and informed decisions.”Toscani, who himself has practiced the ancient meditative technique of Vipassana at six 10-day silent retreats, suggests meditation especially is a vital tool for people to reflect on their technology use. By carving out time to deliberately reflect on technology use and its impact on our lives, it paves the way for more intentional and healthier long-term habits, he suggests.He argues that this skill, along with more critical thinking, will be vital in the new age of AI:“This growing practice encourages individuals to critically assess their technological choices, considering the broader implications for themselves, their communities, and society at large.“By fostering a culture of mindful reflection on how we interact with technology, meditation plays a crucial role in promoting responsible and ethical use. Emphasizing reflection helps us make more informed, deliberate decisions that enhance the positive impact of technology while mitigating its risks. This cultural shift toward mindfulness encourages us to consider the broader implications of our technological choices, fostering a more responsible and humane relationship with the tools that shape our lives.”The author also warns about the over-use of AI to structure thoughts and becoming over-reliant on AI to complete cognitive tasks 'that are essential to intellectual development'.He encourages practices that foster deep thinking, such as journaling, debate, and handwritten note-taking.“By consciously balancing the use of AI with the development and maintenance of our cognitive skills, we can harness the power of AI without sacrificing our intellectual autonomy,” he says.“As we continue to integrate AI into our lives, we must remain vigilant about its impact on our cognitive processes, ensuring that we remain active participants in our own intellectual development.”Despite its challenges, the author acknowledges the opportunities from AI, which he says 'represents a revolutionary tool in human history'.Drawing on ancient philosophy for inspiration, he introduces the concept of 'prAIority'-the mastery of three skills to enhance human capabilities rather than replace them: data, AI systems, and human judgment.By focusing on ethical AI deployment, this approach aims to ensure that AI empowers humans, driving innovation while preserving individual autonomy and trust. It also means carefully choosing which AI technologies to develop and use first, based on how well they can improve humans.This approach targets areas where AI can make a big difference, like healthcare, education, creative industries, and decision-making. AI helps handle complex tasks by enhancing human thinking, while humans provide a more intuitive approach to uncertain situations.“Through strategic prioritization, we can unlock the full potential of AI as a force for good, transforming our world and enriching the human experience in ways that were once unimaginable,” he explains.“By thoughtfully selecting areas where AI can be most beneficial, we ensure that this powerful technology enhances human capabilities rather than disrupts them. Augmented: prAIority to Enhance Human Judgment through Data and AI, by Guilio Toscani (CRC Press, 2025)

About the author
Giulio Toscani is a dynamic thought leader in digital strategy with more than 20 years of global experience spanning academia and industry. He earned a PhD at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden, and has served as an Adjunct Professor at Esade Barcelona Pedralbes, Spain. Currently, he shares his expertise at renowned institutions such as Stockholm University, Politecnico Milano, and NUCB, Japan. As an advisor and investor, Dr. Toscani is actively involved with Navozyme in Singapore and Muns in Spain, having also worked with multinationals such as Telefonica, General Electric, Nike, and PWC on their digital transformations.About Taylor & Francis Group:Taylor & Francis supports diverse communities of experts, researchers and knowledge makers around the world to accelerate and maximize the impact of their work. We are a leader in our field, publish across all disciplines and have one of the largest Humanities and Social Sciences portfolios. Our expertise, built on an academic publishing heritage of over 200 years, advances trusted knowledge that fosters human progress.Our 2,500+ people, based in a global network of offices in more than 15 countries, use their skills and the latest technology to curate, validate and share impactful advanced, emergent and applied knowledge. Under the Taylor & Francis, Routledge and F1000 imprints we publish 2,700 journals, 8000 new books each year and partner with more than 700 scholarly societies.Taylor & Francis is proud to be a Global Certified AccessibleTM publisher and our operations and all our print publications are certified CarbonNeutralEND

