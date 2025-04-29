ODAS Global Consulting LTD Launches Global Associate Program To Empower Financial Consultants And Expand International Reach

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In a strategic move to expand its global footprint and empower financial professionals worldwide, ODAS Global Consulting LTD , a leading international business and financial consulting firm, has launched its Associate Program . This initiative aims to connect independent consultants, introducers, and advisors with the firm's premium suite of financial services and global resources.

The program offers access to exclusive solutions including Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs), Letters of Credit (LCs), investment structuring, monetization of financial instruments, project development, and strategic consulting, enabling associates to add high-value services to their portfolio while partnering with a globally trusted brand.

“We designed the Associate Program to help professionals unlock new opportunities in the global financial ecosystem,” said Ionut Dragos Onescu, CEO of ODAS Global Consulting LTD.“Our mission is to empower our partners with the knowledge, tools, and backing they need to grow with confidence while delivering real value to their clients.”

The program is open to experienced professionals in the fields of finance, banking, real estate, investments, and business consultancy, offering a flexible model based on collaboration, performance, and long-term growth.

Key Features of the ODAS Associate Program:



Direct access to global financial instruments and advisory solutions

Competitive commission-based structure with high earning potential

White-label services and co-branding opportunities

Dedicated support, training, and strategic tools Cross-border project support and transaction guidance

ODAS Global Consulting's Associate Program reflects the firm's commitment to building a global network of professionals dedicated to ethical finance, transparent collaboration, and sustainable economic development.

With operations spanning across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and a client base that includes governments, corporations, and private investors, ODAS continues to position itself as a catalyst for strategic financial transformation and global business advancement.

About ODAS Global Consulting LTD

ODAS Global Consulting LTD is a UK-based consultancy firm offering a comprehensive range of services including financial advisory, SBLCs, LCs, monetization, investment strategy, project financing, and corporate consulting. With a strong focus on personalized service, global reach, and innovation, ODAS empowers its clients and partners to thrive in complex international markets.