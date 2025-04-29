Enwave Receives Second Progress Payment For Equipment Purchase Agreement With Procescir S.A. De C.V. Of Mexico For 120Kw Radiant Energy Vacuum Machinery; Scheduled Commissioning In Next Three Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that it has received the second progress payment (the“Payment”) pursuant to a previously announced Equipment Purchase Agreement (the“Agreement”) signed with Procescir S.A. de C.V. (“Procescir”), for a 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REVTM”) machine for the commercial production of several fruit and vegetable products in Mexico. Procescir, is a leading Mexican agriculture company that is vertically integrated.

Procescir will produce private-label and branded snack products, as well as offer toll drying services for established and emerging snack and ingredient brands. Concurrent with the Payment, Procescir secured a two-year toll drying agreement (the“Tolling Agreement”) with a leading American healthy snack company. EnWave expects that majority of Procescir's 120kW REVTM manufacturing capacity will be allocated to the Tolling Agreement, improving the Company's royalty portfolio.

In anticipation of this Payment and the Company's sales pipeline, EnWave began manufacturing a 120kW REVTM machine in late 2024, allowing for the delivery of Procescir's 120kW REVTM machine in July 2025. Concurrent with this Payment, EnWave will immediately begin building an additional large-scale REVTM machine to fulfill prospective future sales.

About Procescir S.A. de C.V.

Procescir is a vertically integrated agro-industrial company, with farming operations in Northwest Mexico since 1960. They began commercializing frozen vegetables in 2022, when they started production at their newest processing plant in Hermosillo, Sonora. Procescir's processes comply with the highest standards in Quality and Food Safety, delivering the best products to their customers.

For more information about Procescir, please visit .

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REVTM) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net .

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: ...

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: ...

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.