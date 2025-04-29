Hear2there (H2T) Joins Georgia Tech's ATDC Accelerate Program, Expands Partnership With Leaders In Inclusive Innovation

Hear2There joins Georgia Tech's ATDC Accelerate program to advance inclusive tech solutions for blind and visually impaired individuals.

- Ward Broom, ATDC Startup CatalystATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hear2There (H2T) , a pioneering accessibility technology company focused on empowering blind and visually impaired (BVI) individuals, has been accepted into the Advanced Technology Development Center's (ATDC) Accelerate program. ATDC, Georgia's premier technology incubator, is a program of Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute .As an ATDC Accelerate portfolio company, H2T will receive focused mentorship, strategic coaching, and resources to scale its innovative accessibility platform. The company is also proud to deepen its collaboration with Georgia Tech's Center for Inclusive Design and Innovation (CIDI), which shares H2T's mission of transforming accessibility.“We're thrilled to welcome Hear2There to the ATDC Accelerate program,” said Ward Broom, an ATDC startup catalyst.“Their work aligns perfectly with Georgia Tech's innovation ecosystem-using technology to improve lives. Hear2There is solving a real challenge with an elegant and impactful solution.”At ATDC, H2T is being mentored by both Ward Broom and Zerrin Ondin-Fraser, CIDI's interim executive director.“CIDI is dedicated to inclusive design, and Hear2There's approach to enabling greater independence for the blind and visually impaired fits right into that vision,” said Ondin-Fraser.“We're excited to support their journey and help amplify their impact across industries like healthcare, transportation, and education.”H2T's mobile platform integrates Bluetooth beacons, ultra-wideband tags, GPS, and real-time location data to provide detailed, audio-based guidance inside and outside of public venues. From navigating a hospital to finding a hotel room, H2T empowers users to explore their environments with confidence.Chris Webb, Hear2There co-founder and chief technology officer, added,“being part of ATDC means we're surrounded by experts and innovators who challenge us to grow smarter and faster. The mentorship from Ward and Zerrin is already helping us focus our roadmap and scale our technology responsibly.”Jacob George, CEO of Hear2There, concurred, noting,“our goal has always been to build technology that serves people with dignity and precision.” He described joining ATDC and collaborating with Georgia Tech's leaders in inclusive innovation as a powerful step forward for Hear2There and for the communities the company serves.“As someone who is blind, I know firsthand how difficult it is to move through unfamiliar spaces independently,” said David Furukawa, co-founder and chief experience officer at Hear2There.“What we're building is more than a product-it's a pathway to freedom and confidence. The ATDC program helps us bring that freedom to more people, faster.”About Hear2There (H2T)Hear2There (H2T) is revolutionizing accessibility for the blind and visually impaired with real-time, location-based solutions. Powered by Foresight Augmented Reality's technology and the Hear2There app, H2T enables users to navigate and engage with their surroundings effortlessly. A FAR spinoff, H2T collaborates with municipalities, hospitalities, schools, healthcare systems, and philanthropists to foster independence and inclusion. Visit to join us in building a more accessible future.About ATDCThe Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia's technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year, ATDC's mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC, a program of Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute, has grown to become the longest running and one of the most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit .About Georgia Tech's Center for Inclusive Design and Innovation (CIDI)With its rich history of providing accessible solutions to an underserved community, CIDI has positioned itself as a leader in accessibility and inclusion. CIDI is committed to promoting technological innovation; developing user-centered research, products, and services for individuals with disabilities; and addressing unmet needs in higher education, government, non-profits, and corporations by providing accessible and inclusive environments for all. To learn more, visit .

