MENAFN - Pressat) Run Legacy Launches Planet's First Dedicated Sustainable Sports Brand Retail Platform

MARCH 2025

Run Legacy ( ) has officially launched as the world's only dedicated sustainable sports brand retailer, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to offering premium eco-conscious products to its rapidly expanding customer base.

With a clear mission to promote sustainable business practices, Run Legacy works closely with brand partners to ensure complete transparency regarding product and brand sustainability credentials. This innovative platform addresses the growing demand from the running community for clear information and options when purchasing performance gear.

"We recognise today's running community wants to balance performance with reduced impact on the natural world," said Founder Ben Lee. "Our platform serves both the running community and wider society by offering products that don't compromise on either quality, performance or environmental responsibility."

The company is investing substantially to create sustainable value and transform how runners and sports enthusiasts consume products while giving back to the environment and society. For every order placed, Run Legacy plants a tree through their partner Ecologi and donates 1% of annual revenue to environmental causes through the 1% for the Planet initiative.

One of Run Legacy's unique market propositions is its rigorous verification process for all green claims made by featured brands, powered by Compare Ethics. Ensuring customers can trust the sustainability credentials of every product purchased.

“Our society's dependence on plastic and oil is an ecological disaster. From drilling petroleum to plastic waste flowing into the sea. VEJA strives to partner with retailers who share the same values, and we find this with Run Legacy.” - Rolling People Showroo , U.K. distributors for VEJA .

"Sustainability is at the core of every decision that we make at Janji. From the BlueSign materials that we use, our repairs programme that ensures no product will ever end up at landfill and our commitment to environmental projects around the world. We're delighted to partner with Run Legacy, a retailer sharing the same values and positioned at the forefront of sustainability within the running industry" - Jack Lemon UK/ EU Lead, Janji ..

Both VEJA and Janji are available right now, at Run Legacy's official website .



For more information or media enquiries, please contact:

Ben Lee, Run Legacy

Email:...

Phone: +44 (0) 7788550191