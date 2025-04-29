PURPLE TRANSFORMS LUXURY SLEEP WITH NEW REJUVENATE COLLECTION FEATURING GRID TECHNOLOGY - THE MOST COMFORTABLE MATTRESS OF ALL TIME

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collection introduces, a revolutionary combination of patented GelFlex Grid® innovations. Engineered for deeper immersion and superior support, this collection transforms sleep into a truly restorative experience for all sleep positions.

All mattress models have been engineered with new multi-layer Grid configurations allowing for a floaty, instantly relieving feel, superior sleep benefits, and improved articulation when used with adjustable bases. By bringing the GelFlex Grid® closer to the surface, the new DreamLayerTM technology enhances breathability while delivering adaptive pressure relief, creating a cooler, more indulgent sleep experience than ever before. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to bring luxury to sleep by providing next-level comfort, aligning support, and effortless sleep every night.

Features of the new collection include:



DreamLayerTM Technology : A patented top layer for immediate comfort, pressure relief and temperature balance, for a floating sensation that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Layered Grid Innovation : Multiple layers of GelFlex Grid® deeply cradling your body while maintaining total support in every sleep position.

Temperature Bliss : The GelFlex Grid® dissipates heat significantly better than foam, ending hot nights and delivering uninterrupted, refreshing sleep. Optimized for Pressure Relief : Testing shows up to 35% more immersion, a 71-91% reduction in high-pressure regions, and a 23% decrease in peak pressure for side sleepers-ensuring even weight distribution and full-body conformation.

"Purple's commitment to redefining comfort is at the heart of every innovation. We're reinventing luxury sleep with modern design and technology-replacing the traditional 'pillow top' beds of yesterday," said Jeff Hutchings, Chief Innovation Officer at Purple. "With our Rejuvenate collection, we've harnessed our most advanced sleep technologies and created a mattress that delivers both luxurious comfort and next-level performance."

The new Rejuvenate line will be offered in four different mattress models starting at $4,999. Each model includes DreamLayer TM technology with unique configurations designed to solve common sleep problems:



Rejuvenate (from $4,999) – Features a 2" GelFlex Grid® for adaptive support, Active Response Foam for comfort, and Dynamic Grid Support for optimal performance of the Grid.

Rejuvenate Plus (from $5,999) – Upgrades to a 3" GelFlex Grid®, delivering 50% more pressure-relieving material than the Rejuvenate.

Rejuvenate Premier (from $6,999) – Enhances pressure relief with two layers of 2" GelFlex Grid®, totaling 4", plus Active Response + Foam for improved spinal support. Rejuvenate Ultimate (from $7,999) – The most luxurious model, featuring 3" and 2" layers, totaling 5" of GelFlex Grid®, for ultimate pressure relief and superior comfort.

The line is now available for purchase online at Purple , in Purple retail stores, and at select nationwide retailers.

About Purple

Purple is an innovation-led creator of mattresses and pillows, and the originator of pain-relieving GelFlex Grid® technology - the most significant advancement in sleep science for decades. This unique, proprietary feature of Purple products is proven to reduce aches and pains and provides superior pressure relief, temperature balance and responsiveness to movement. The result? Deep, uninterrupted sleep for every type of sleeper. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, seat cushions, frames and more, can be found online at Purple, in over 57 Purple stores and in 3,000+ retailers nationwide.

SOURCE Purple