Quera Selected For Phase I Of DARPA’S Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, is pleased to announce its selection by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for Stage A of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). DARPA QBI is a multi-stage program which aims to determine whether it is possible to build a commercially useful, fault-tolerant quantum computer within a decade.

“We are honored that QuEra has been invited to participate in the first phase of the QBI program,” said Andy Ory, CEO of QuEra.“This initiative represents an opportunity to demonstrate the true potential of our neutral-atom approach. We look forward to working with DARPA's team and accelerate the path toward a transformative computing platform and build a neutral-atom quantum supercomputer.”

DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative is designed to rigorously verify and validate diverse quantum computing approaches. Participants enter a six-month Stage A, during which they detail their technical concepts and planned research paths. Companies that successfully complete this stage may then advance to a year-long Stage B, followed by a final Stage C, where an independent verification and validation (IV&V) team evaluates prototype hardware and accompanying technologies. This evaluation process is meant to assess the feasibility of achieving“utility-scale” quantum computing - systems that can deliver a true computational advantage for practical industry and government applications.

QuEra will use its unique neutral-atom architecture to advance work on fault-tolerant quantum computing. The approach leverages the natural scalability of neutral atoms and QuEra's unique qubit shuttling technology. QuEra's team of world-class physicists, engineers, and collaborators from leading research institutions has been steadily refining this platform, culminating in the opportunity to share its plan in more detail during Stage A of QBI.

By participating in QBI, QuEra will continue developing its systems and present evidence of how its unique quantum computing approach could ultimately meet the cost-benefit threshold required for industrial utility. The company's research and development roadmap will be subject to rigorous technical scrutiny - aligning with QBI's overarching mission of determining realistic quantum computing capabilities in the near term.

QuEra is dedicated to advancing quantum computing using neutral-atom architectures. Drawing upon expertise in atomic physics, optical engineering, and algorithm design, QuEra is forging a path toward the development of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum processors that address complex computational challenges in industry, government, and academia.

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery.

