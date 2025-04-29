PLT Health Solutions To Showcase Experiential Ingredients That Build Brands And Consumer Loyalty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing at PLT Health Solutions, consumer experience is becoming a critical lever in product success-especially in markets where regulations limit what can be said on-pack. "Efficacy will always be the foundation when it comes to science-backed ingredients," said Fink. "But today's consumers expect more than just results-they're looking for products that align with their values and deliver a complete experience. That includes clean sourcing, traceability, and certifications-but also faster effects, enjoyable delivery formats, and standout packaging. In many ways, the experience of a product has become just as important as the science behind it."

Experiential ingredients on display

At Vitafoods Europe, PLT will be featuring a number of ingredients that can be said to be experiential. These include:

AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support is a patented Boswellia serrata gum resin extract that powers man of the world's top-selling joint health line consumer products. Four clinical trials have shown that AprèsFlex delivers joint comfort starting at just 5 days with a low 100 mg/day dose. A new clinical featuring MRI imaging also shows cartilage preservation and protection.

cellflo6 ® is a novel, patented, clinically studied, gallate-enhanced oligomer extract sourced from green tea (Camellia sinensis) that contains specific and patented levels of galloylated procyanidins. In a broad range of consumer products, cellflo6 can provide enhanced functionality targeted at endurance, exercise recovery and non-stim energy. In a consumer survey 84% of users felt improved endurance, while 95% experienced faster recovery.

zümXR ® is energy re-imagined. It is a novel ingredient that delivers mental and physical energy without the jitters and other downsides of conventional caffeine. It was developed using pharma modeling techniques for dissolution design, with clinical science used to measure performance and effects on the body. It features multi-patented encapsulated microbead delivery systems with unparalleled controlled payload delivery. New clinical science shows that it delivers extended, long-term energy without the negative side effects associated with caffeine.

Slendacor® Weight Management Complex has been demonstrated to offer significant weight loss starting in two weeks, with calorie burning starting almost immediately upon use. Slendacor is available in both a standard powder and a taste-neutral, water-dispersible form, making it ideal for a wide range of delivery systems, from capsules and powders to gummies, beverage mixes and more. Says Fink, "Based on the results from mechanistic, pre-clinical and clinical studies on Slendacor, we can help the consumer contemplate a 'journey' that starts from the first day to the 56th day that involves rapid, continuous physiological changes that help them move toward their goals."

MegaNatural-BP ® Cardio Health Support has been clinically demonstrated to lower blood pressure with a single dose. Another study has shown that it improves endurance in athletes in as little as two weeks. A sustainably produced grape seed extract, MegaNatural-BP is standardized to deliver 94.6% polyphenols and is nearly 100% water-soluble, making it ideal for delivery systems that enhance consumer experience.

The PLT Experience Zone

Back by popular demand, PLT's Experience Zone returns to Vitafoods Europe-offering attendees a chance to feel the science in real time. Visitors can sample unique formulations designed to showcase fast-acting benefits in areas like physical and mental energy, mood, cognitive performance, sports recovery, and more. Each formula features one of PLT's growing lineup of clinically supported, beverage-friendly ingredients-built to deliver meaningful experiences consumers can feel.

According to Fink, these ingredients and others in the PLT portfolio are ideal for international markets. "PLT Health Solutions is currently in the process of broadening and deepening our international footprint and understanding how our ingredients fit into these markets – from how they deliver attractive consumer benefits as well as from a regulatory standpoint. We look forward to becoming a true innovation partner for companies from around the world at Vitafoods Europe this year," he said

