Generosity Is Holding The Line: New Data Shows Everyday Donors Are The Key To Sector Resilience

Based on a five-year review of nearly 100,000 donors giving under $5,000 annually, the report reveals a critical disconnect: while Americans remain highly generous, donor retention rates are declining, and short-term fundraising tactics are failing to build lasting support. Neon One's findings underscore the urgent need for nonprofits to reimagine engagement strategies around long-term relationship building rather than transactional appeals.

Neon One just released The Generosity Report, a comprehensive analysis of how everyday donors engage with nonprofits.

"It's more important than ever that nonprofits build communities of people who passionately support their work," said Abby Jarvis, Neon One's Head of Research. "But that requires looking beyond simple financial gifts. It requires understanding everyday donors, celebrating all the ways they show their generosity, and looking for ways to keep them engaged."

"The future of fundraising lies in building resilient communities of support," said Keith Reed, CEO of Neon One. "Our research shows that generosity goes far beyond dollars. When nonprofits create opportunities for people to engage-whether through volunteering, attending events, or becoming recurring donors-they deepen relationships that lead to lasting support. By nurturing these broader connections, nonprofits don't just raise more money; they build stronger, more enduring movements for change."

The report looks at different donor behaviors and how those behaviors correlate with changes in annual giving. It considers different types of financial gifts, like recurring donations and pledges, and also activities like registering for events, volunteering, and others. In nearly every instance, both longevity and participation in activities beyond making one-time donations were associated with increases in overall giving.

In addition to data analysis, The Generosity Report includes interpretation, expert advice from industry leaders, and practical next steps for nonprofit professionals.

"I always look forward to insights reports from Neon One," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. "Once again, we're getting a resource that doesn't just tell us what happened, it tells us what we can do about it."

