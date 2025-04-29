Azerbaijan, Jordan Strengthen Ties With Crisis Management Memorandum
Azerbaijan and Jordan have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in crisis and emergency management, Azernews reports, citing Jordanian media.
The agreement was signed between Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Kamaladdin Heydarov and Hatem Al-Zaabi, Deputy Head of Jordan's National Security and Crisis Management Centre. It aims to foster the exchange of expertise and joint efforts in mitigating the consequences of natural disasters.
The memorandum also outlines plans for joint training exercises and collaboration on addressing the growing impact of the climate crisis.
During their visit, the Azerbaijani delegation reviewed the Jordanian centre's operational procedures, cutting-edge emergency response equipment, and strategic crisis response frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment