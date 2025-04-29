Level2 And Nextrades Introduce AI Powered Strategies For Active Traders

Level2 And NexTrades

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Level2 and NexTrades have announced a new strategic partnership, introducing a suite of cutting-edge AI-powered trading tools tailored for active traders. This collaboration brings together two innovative platforms with a shared mission: to simplify automated trading and make powerful, professional-grade tools accessible to a wider audience.Designed for traders of all experience levels, the new AI-driven features offer automation, performance optimization, and real-time adaptability-empowering traders to navigate volatile markets with greater confidence.Smarter Trading, Powered by AIThis launch introduces several new advanced capabilities:1. No-Code Strategy Builder: Users can visually build and automate trading strategies without writing a single line of code, dramatically reducing time-to-market for ideas.2. AI-Powered Insights: Adaptive algorithms help traders identify market patterns and optimize strategy parameters in real-time, improving decision-making under changing conditions.3. Historical Backtesting: Traders can simulate strategy performance, gaining actionable insights to fine-tune and validate before going live.4. End-to-End Visual Execution: From idea to deployment, Level2's visual workflow connects data, strategy, and execution in a seamless interface that enhances speed and clarity.Executive insights“AI-powered strategies are transforming how traders think and operate. By combining NexTrades' intelligent automation with Level2's fully-visual platform, we're enabling traders to unlock a new level of capability.”- Andrew Grevett, Founder & CEO of Level2“The future of trading is visual, data-driven, and powered by artificial intelligence. Our strategic collaboration with Level2 places intuitive automation and smart trading tools at the fingertips of both brokers and retail traders. By simplifying access to advanced strategies, we're setting a new standard for intelligent, user-centric trading platforms.”- Gary Christie, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of NexTradesAbout Level2Level2 is a pioneering technology company focused on transforming the way active traders engage with financial markets. Through its intuitive, fully visual platform, Level2 simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Level2 is helping shape the future of active trading by making professional-grade tools available to a broader audience, driving smarter, more efficient trading.About NexTradesNexTrades is an AI-powered trading platform designed to help traders unlock the full potential of algorithmic and data-driven strategies. With a clean, no-code interface and powerful automation capabilities, NexTrades enables users to build, test, and execute advanced trading models without technical barriers. The platform combines machine learning, real-time analytics, and intuitive design to create a smarter, more adaptive trading experience. NexTrades is committed to making intelligent trading more accessible, helping both novice and experienced traders optimize performance and reduce complexity in today's fast-moving markets.

