Real-Time Accuracy: Ramsoft And Maverick Medical AI Bring AI-Powered Coding To The Point Of Care

RamSoft and Maverick Medical AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance

Medical Coding Accuracy Through AI Integration

TORONTO and WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - RamSoft Inc. , a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Maverick Medical AI , an innovative provider of artificial intelligence for revenue cycle optimization. This strategic collaboration will integrate Maverick Medical AI's CodePilotTM directly into RamSoft's industry-leading PowerServer® and OmegaAI® RIS/PACS platforms, enabling radiology practices to streamline workflows and improve billing accuracy.

Maverick AI's solution leverages proprietary machine learning models to analyze radiology reports in real-time, identifying required medical codes and ensuring they meet payer criteria for reimbursement. By embedding this functionality within RamSoft's cloud-based infrastructure, imaging providers can now benefit from automated quality checks that enhance coding completeness and reduce claim denials.

"Our mission at RamSoft has always been to empower imaging providers with intelligent, connected workflows," said Vijay Ramanathan , Co-Founder and CEO of RamSoft. "Integrating Maverick AI's powerful autonomous medical coding directly into our platforms helps our customers avoid costly billing errors and improves overall operational efficiency."

The integration is designed to operate seamlessly with radiologists at the point of care. As reports are generated and finalized within PowerServer or OmegaAI, Maverick's CodePilot real time service will suggest relevant text that is missing to be embedded within the physician report to reduce editing time. The result is a streamlined workflow that eliminates the need for labor-intensive addenda, minimizes administrative workload, and reduce revenue loss. "We're thrilled to partner with RamSoft to bring Maverick AI to a wider audience of imaging providers," said Michael Brozino , Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Maverick Medical AI. "Together, we're delivering a smarter, more scalable approach to revenue integrity-one that starts at the point of care, right within the radiologist's reporting environment."

The partnership underscores RamSoft's continued commitment to offering value-added tools through its open, cloud-based architecture, helping healthcare organizations boost performance without compromising patient care.

About RAMSOFT

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServerTM, utilized by over 750 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft's latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, BlumeTM - Patient Portal allows patients to access, store and share their diagnostic imaging studies with referring physicians, family members and for their personal records. ‍

About MAVERICK MEDICAL AI

Maverick Medical AI revolutionizes medical coding for healthcare providers with its AI-powered real-time Autonomous Medical Coding platform. By combining in-depth knowledge of medical coding with advanced large language models and deep learning technologies, Maverick's platform autonomously analyzes clinical notes and reports to generate accurate medical codes. We overcome revenue cycle challenges by seamlessly integrating Medical Coding operations with Point-of-Care in real-time to optimize reimbursement. Maverick significantly surpasses industry standards with an 85% Direct-to-Bill rate, automating the medical coding process to enhance efficiency, reduce the workload on human coders, and minimize errors. This automation ensures a smoother, more reliable, and consistent revenue cycle process for healthcare providers. Learn more at .

SOURCE RamSoft Inc.

