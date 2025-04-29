403
UN Chief Meets Syrian Envoy to Discuss Syria’s Recovery
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks on Monday with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, focusing on the nation’s political future, humanitarian assistance, and efforts to rebuild the economy.
According to a statement from Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, the two officials "discussed UN support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, efforts to increase humanitarian support for civilians in need across Syria, and work towards economic recovery and the progressive removal of sanctions."
The statement further noted that Guterres "reiterated the importance of inclusivity of the political process to meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians," and stressed the need for Syrians to be empowered to "peacefully, independently and democratically determine the future of their country, in line with the key principles listed in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)."
Adopted in 2015, Resolution 2254 outlines a roadmap for a Syrian-led political transition under UN guidance, aiming to establish a representative, non-sectarian government, and initiate the drafting of a new constitution through a clearly defined timeline.
The statement also said, "The Secretary-General expressed concern about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."
Following the fall of the Assad regime in December, Israel has intensified airstrikes on Syrian military positions.
In early December, the Israeli military took control of the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights, breaching the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria. This move extended Israeli authority over a region it has largely controlled since the 1967 Middle East War.
Syria's long-time leader Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia on December 8, marking the end of the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.
