Brazil Highlights BRICS as Pillar of Multilateralism
(MENAFN) At a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on Monday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira highlighted the significance of the BRICS bloc as a key representation of multilateralism in global politics. He emphasized that multilateralism is a core principle of Brazil’s foreign policy, especially critical as the concept faces challenges worldwide.
"BRICS is a very important manifestation of multilateralism, and multilateralism is a constitutional principle that guides Brazil's foreign relations," Vieira explained in an interview.
"We cannot stop strengthening it, especially at a time when multilateralism is being attacked from all sides," he added.
This year, Brazil holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, and Vieira is overseeing the first foreign ministers’ meeting since the bloc's expansion. Originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS now includes additional partners.
"This meeting is of enormous importance in several respects. It is the first plenary meeting that brings together all member countries along with partner countries, demonstrating the global interest that BRICS countries inspire," Vieira remarked.
"Together, we comprise almost half of the world's population and represent nearly 40 percent of global GDP, illustrating the group's influence," he noted.
Vieira expressed optimism about delivering “concrete results” for India, the upcoming BRICS president. He also emphasized that supporting multilateralism involves safeguarding institutions like the United Nations and the WTO, while acknowledging the need for reforms in global governance and the financial system.
He clarified that BRICS is not "against any bloc or any country," but stands in favor of unity and development for the nations of the Global South.
Brazilian diplomat Mauricio Lyrio and former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim echoed these sentiments, reinforcing that BRICS is not "anti-Western" but rather focused on bolstering multilateralism globally.
