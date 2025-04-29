Make-A-Wish® International Celebrates World Wish Day With The Launch Of Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka

Wish child Rasindu experiences his wish to meet singer Amisha Minol

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Make-A-Wish® Sri Lanka is celebrating its official launch as a Licensed Territory of Make-A-Wish International. The launch coincides with World Wish Day, April 29th, a global day of celebrations marking the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish 45 years ago. As a service administered by the Indira Cancer Trust, Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka aims to bring joy and positivity to children facing critical illness by granting wishes that inspire hope, strength, and resilience.

“We are excited to welcome Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka to our global family this World Wish Day, and to partner with Indira Cancer Trust to expand our presence in Asia," said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International. "Each new territory allows us to reach even more children who are in need of the transformative power of a wish. This launch is a testament to the incredible dedication of local volunteers, donors, and partners who believe in the impact of a wish."

“We believe that wishes can be powerful medicine. In granting a wish, we also help foster the belief that anything is possible,” said Dr Lanka Jayasuriya Dissanayake, Chairperson and trustee of Indira Cancer Trust.“The launch of Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to collaborate with dedicated volunteers, local communities, and healthcare professionals to fulfill wishes that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of these courageous children.”

By integrating Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka as a vital service under the Indira Cancer Trust, the organization aims to create a comprehensive model of care that addresses the medical, emotional, and psychological needs of children facing cancer.

One of Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka's first wish children is 13-year-old Rasindu whose wish was to meet his favourite singer, Amisha Minol. Amisha's music has been a source of comfort and inspiration for Rasindu during his treatment for cancer, and so meeting his idol was an incredibly powerful moment for him, creating evident joy, lasting happy memories and hope for the future.

Make-A-Wish is now present in nearly 50 countries around the world. World Wish Day, celebrated each April 29, pays tribute to the original 'WishMakers' who granted 7-year-old Chris Greicius' wish to be a police officer in 1980. This event sparked the global wish-granting movement, resulting in over 615,000 life-changing wishes granted for children with critical illnesses around the world to date. The charity is appealing for more people to join their mission and become WishMakers by donating, fundraising, or supporting the organization in other ways.

Celebrations around the world include:

.Make-A-Wish India celebrates their 30th anniversary, during which time they have granted more than 95,000 wishes across the country

.Make-A-Wish Canada is celebrating 40,000 wishes granted

.'Wish Walks' take place in Lisbon, Athens and 13 other locations across Greece

.Make-A-Wish Mexico held their annual Corre por sus Deseos race, and Make-A-Wish supporters are participating in the Istanbul and Milano marathons

.Buildings around the world will 'Light Up Blue' for World Wish Day, including the CN Tower in Toronto, government buildings in Rome and Milan, Tel Aviv train station, the Geneva Fountain and Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi

Find out more about Make-A-Wish International at worldwish and about Make-A-Wish Sri Lanka at makeawishsrilanka .

About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 615,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries and territories worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.

About Indira Cancer Trust

Indira Cancer Trust (ICT) began with the vision of Hon. Karu Jayasuriya, inspired by the immense courage, faith, and dignity of his beloved daughter, Indira, during her battle with cancer. He understood deeply that the support of family can be a lifeline in the face of unimaginable challenges.

ICT was founded to ensure that no one has to face cancer alone. It is a place where compassion, care and love come together to provide strength and hope to those who need it most. There is nothing more powerful than the miracles born from the love of family, and it is our mission to extend that sense of belonging and hope to every patient and their loved ones.

Every day, ICT opens its doors to nearly 100 patients and families who seek support – whether it's medicines, transportation, investigations, livelihood assistance, or simply someone who cares. All our services are free, made possible by the generosity of those who believe in a future where no one is left behind.

Together, we can change lives, light the path in the darkest times, and prove that even in the toughest battles, hope always finds a way.

