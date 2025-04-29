403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India’s Modi pledges ‘harshest response’ to terror assault in Kashmir
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a severe response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. During his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi expressed sorrow and anger over the April 22 massacre, calling it a tragedy that has shaken the entire nation.
Speaking with visible emotion, Modi said the whole country mourns with the victims’ families, and stressed that the attackers would face the “harshest punishment.” He reiterated similar remarks made days earlier during a political rally in Bihar, where he vowed in English to pursue every terrorist and their supporters to the ends of the earth.
“There is deep pain in my heart as I speak today. The Pahalgam terrorist attack has left every Indian grieving. Regardless of region or language, the entire country is outraged,” Modi said. He also stated that the attack came at a time when peace and prosperity were gradually returning to Kashmir, suggesting the goal of the attackers was to destabilize the region once again.
Kashmir has a long and violent history as a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, though it had seen increased stability recently due to economic and democratic progress. Modi emphasized that India, backed by international support, would not allow this peace to be undone.
Following the attack, India blamed Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism. In response, New Delhi expelled Pakistani diplomats, canceled visas, shut its land border with Pakistan, and suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty—an unprecedented move, even during past conflicts.
Pakistan has denied any role in the violence and issued reciprocal diplomatic and trade restrictions. It also warned that any effort by India to block river flows under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an “act of war.”
Speaking with visible emotion, Modi said the whole country mourns with the victims’ families, and stressed that the attackers would face the “harshest punishment.” He reiterated similar remarks made days earlier during a political rally in Bihar, where he vowed in English to pursue every terrorist and their supporters to the ends of the earth.
“There is deep pain in my heart as I speak today. The Pahalgam terrorist attack has left every Indian grieving. Regardless of region or language, the entire country is outraged,” Modi said. He also stated that the attack came at a time when peace and prosperity were gradually returning to Kashmir, suggesting the goal of the attackers was to destabilize the region once again.
Kashmir has a long and violent history as a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, though it had seen increased stability recently due to economic and democratic progress. Modi emphasized that India, backed by international support, would not allow this peace to be undone.
Following the attack, India blamed Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism. In response, New Delhi expelled Pakistani diplomats, canceled visas, shut its land border with Pakistan, and suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty—an unprecedented move, even during past conflicts.
Pakistan has denied any role in the violence and issued reciprocal diplomatic and trade restrictions. It also warned that any effort by India to block river flows under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an “act of war.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment