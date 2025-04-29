403
Indian Navy practices drills amid confrontation with Pakistan
(MENAFN) The Indian Navy has carried out live-fire exercises in the Arabian Sea as hostilities with Pakistan continue to rise following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people earlier this week.
On Sunday, the Indian Navy posted visuals of the drill on social media platform X, showcasing anti-ship missile launches and emphasizing its readiness to defend the country’s maritime interests. According to NDTV, the operation involved several warships, including destroyers and frigates, which launched BrahMos cruise missiles against surface and naval targets.
Among the highlights was the participation of the INS Surat, India’s latest indigenously built guided missile destroyer. It successfully intercepted a low-flying target using a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system, as reported by the Financial Express. The INS Surat is described as one of the largest and most advanced destroyers globally, with most of its systems domestically produced.
The drills took place in the context of heightened military and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by a terrorist shooting in Baisaran Valley, Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese citizen. India blamed Pakistan for supporting the attackers, a charge Islamabad denies. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, and Indian authorities have stated that two of the suspects are Pakistani nationals.
In response to the attack, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, shut the land border, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan retaliated by halting Indian trade routes, barring Indian flights from its airspace, and issuing stern warnings over water resource disputes.
Cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has reportedly continued for three consecutive nights. Meanwhile, Indian forces are conducting counter-terrorism operations in the region.
Speaking to Sky News, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif cautioned that the ongoing standoff could escalate into a full-scale war, which he warned would have “tragic consequences” given the nuclear capabilities of both countries.
