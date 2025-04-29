403
Gunshots heard at India-Pakistan border
(MENAFN) The Indian Army reported late Friday night that multiple Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control (LoC) opened fire across the border in Kashmir, escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. A defense official based in Srinagar stated that the shooting was “unprovoked” and occurred between April 25 and 26. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.
This development follows a devastating terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir earlier this week that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front, a militant organization with alleged ties to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is said to have taken responsibility for the assault. India has blamed Pakistan for enabling cross-border terrorism, an accusation Islamabad firmly denies. Instead, Pakistan has accused New Delhi of suppressing the rights of the Muslim-majority region.
In response to the attack, both nations have taken a series of harsh diplomatic and economic measures against each other. India expelled Pakistani diplomats, shut down the Wagah-Attari land border, and suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty, demanding that Pakistan cease all support for terrorism.
Pakistan responded with reciprocal actions, including halting trade agreements, closing its airspace to Indian carriers, and ordering Indian military attachés to leave the country. Both governments have also imposed deadlines for citizens visiting from the other side to return home.
This exchange marks a new low in bilateral relations, which have remained tense since India’s 2019 revocation of Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
