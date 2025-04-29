403
Terrorist attack shakes fragile stability in Kashmir
(MENAFN) Tuesday began as a perfect day in the scenic Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, with clear skies and the tranquil beauty of pine forests and snow-capped peaks. But by afternoon, the peaceful atmosphere was shattered when armed militants emerged from the surrounding forest and opened fire on unsuspecting tourists, killing 26 people, including a local guide.
Officials estimate that between 1,000 to 1,500 tourists were present in the remote valley, accessible only by foot or horseback. Manju Tripathi, a 37-year-old visitor from Gujarat, was in Pahalgam when news of the attack broke. “We were having lunch at a restaurant when panic spread,” she said, adding that she and her family immediately ended their vacation in fear. “We never thought something like this could happen here. Everyone had told us it was safe now.”
Among those killed was 29-year-old Shubam Dwivedi, who had recently married and was vacationing with his wife. “We recognized his body from a video circulating online,” said his cousin, Saurabh. His wife shared that the gunmen asked his name before executing him. The family had arrived in Kashmir on April 18 for a week-long holiday and were supposed to leave on April 23.
Shubam’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, said his son and daughter-in-law had been enjoying snacks in the meadow when the terrorists struck. “The rest of the family was elsewhere, and now we are left devastated,” he said.
The attack has deeply rattled the perception of safety in Kashmir, especially as the region had recently seen a revival in tourism. What was once believed to be a peaceful, idyllic retreat is now grappling with grief and fear.
