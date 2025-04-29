403
India-Pakistan confrontation intensifies following Kashmir assault
(MENAFN) Tensions between India and Pakistan have significantly escalated after a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist area known as 'mini Switzerland'. The Resistance Front, a militant group believed to be connected to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly taken responsibility for the assault. In response, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, while Pakistan denied involvement, instead accusing India of oppressing the region's Muslim-majority population.
The two countries, which have a history of conflict including four wars and numerous border clashes, have seen a marked deterioration in relations since 2019, when India’s government revoked Article 370, which granted autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the recent attack, both nations have taken significant steps to further strain their ties. India expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed its land border, and suspended the crucial Indus Waters Treaty, stating the suspension would last until Pakistan takes verifiable steps to end its support for terrorism.
In retaliation, Pakistan suspended important bilateral agreements, closed its airspace to Indian airlines, and declared India’s defense, naval, and air advisors persona non grata.
