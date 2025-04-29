403
India commands mass dismissal of Pakistanis
(MENAFN) India has revoked the visas of all Pakistani nationals currently residing in the country and has given them a deadline of April 27 to leave. This decision follows the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and injured many others. The Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed the move on Thursday, noting that it includes Pakistanis in India for medical treatment, with their visas valid only until April 29, 2025.
In addition, Indian nationals have been advised against traveling to Pakistan, and those currently in Pakistan have been urged to return to India as soon as possible.
This action follows a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced retaliatory measures, including the expulsion of 12 Pakistani diplomats, the closure of the Wagah-Attari border, and the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty governing shared river resources.
In response, Pakistan has indicated reciprocal measures, with its Prime Minister warning that any attempt to halt the flow of water from the Indus River would be considered an "Act of War" and met with a strong response.
The terrorist attack, which primarily targeted Indian tourists, has been attributed to the Resistance Front, a group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and pledged that India would track down and punish those responsible. “India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi declared, emphasizing that justice would be served.
India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militant activities across the Line of Control, though Pakistan denies these allegations.
