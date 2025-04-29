Cirrus Assessment To Showcase AI-Powered Item Generation At LEARNTEC 2025

Cirrus Assist - Multiple Choice Question

- Ela Slutski, Managing Director, Cirrus AssessmentUTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cirrus Assessment , a leader in online high-stakes testing, has officially unveiled Cirrus Assist , a groundbreaking AI-powered item generation suite. Fully integrated into the Cirrus platform, this new feature empowers awarding bodies and educators to create high-quality exam content faster, without sacrificing rigour or control.Attendees at LEARNTEC 2025 can experience Cirrus Assist first-hand during live demonstrations on 6 and 7 May at 11:00 CEST, Hall 2, Stand N25.“With Cirrus Assist, we're not just integrating AI, we're enhancing the entire assessment process,” said Ela Slutski, Managing Director at Cirrus.“This tool is built for real-world exams, where accuracy, fairness, and control are non-negotiable. It supports exam authors at every step, without replacing their expertise.”Cirrus Assist acts as a secure, intelligent co-author within the familiar Cirrus Library. It supports authors throughout the item development process, from brainstorming and structuring questions to working from existing materials.The assistant offers:- Open-ended chat for ideation, refinement, and best-practice advice- Guided item creation with prompts for topic, difficulty, structure, and marking- Extraction from raw content, transforming course material into draft questions in secondsCirrus Assist also improves the candidate experience, generating instant, pedagogically sound feedback for each answer. This helps learners understand not just what's correct, but why, reinforcing learning and building confidence.Because Cirrus Assist connects with the organisation's own AI subscription, all data stays securely within their environment, ensuring privacy, compliance and full control.Cirrus Assist strengthens one of the most critical stages of the assessment process: authoring. For organisations that rely on Cirrus, every exam plays a vital role, qualifying professionals, certifying knowledge, or advancing education. By streamlining item creation without compromising quality, Cirrus Assist helps teams produce better exams, faster, enabling subject matter experts to focus on what matters most: creating fair, meaningful, and defensible assessments.About Cirrus AssessmentCirrus Assessment is a fast-growing SaaS company based in Utrecht, The Netherlands, specialising in high-stakes online testing. Since 2013, we've supported awarding bodies, professional testing organisations and higher education institutions in delivering reliable and secure assessments. We believe success comes through partnership. That's why we work closely with every organisation to understand their needs, support their goals and provide the tools and expertise to create assessments that build trust, reduce stress and open doors.

