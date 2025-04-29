The Trade Desk Expands Partnerships With OTT Platforms To Pioneer Programmatic Advertising On CTV Inventory

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Trade Desk, a leading global advertising technology company, today announced access to premium CTV inventory from industry leaders Viu, iQiyi, TCL Channel is now available across the region. This collaboration empowers advertisers to reach audiences more effectively by leveraging premium content on the open internet, significantly enhancing advertising performance. The partnerships span key markets across Asia-Pacific, including Hong Kong, as well as the Middle East and South Africa.

As viewer preferences continue to evolve, CTV platforms offering premium content are experiencing rapid growth and expansion, creating new opportunities for advertisers worldwide. The surge in the CTV advertising market has also driven a growing number of content platforms to transition from subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) models to ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) models. According to Statista, global CTV ad spending is expected to exceed $38 billion by 20271. Meanwhile, global AVOD market revenue is projected to grow from $48.32 billion in 2024 to $63.5 billion by 20272.

This enhanced partnership with premium OTT players in the region allows advertisers to target audiences with greater precision and efficiency, driving improved campaign performance. By leveraging omnichannel frequency controls, advertisers can minimize audience overlap, avoid ad fatigue, and gain deeper insights into campaign effectiveness, enabling them to optimize their strategies further. For consumers, personalized ads tailored to individual preferences offer more relevant and engaging experiences, empowering them to make more informed purchasing decisions.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with premium platforms such as Viu, iQiyi, and TCL Channel on the open internet in the region, and to serve as one of their closest partners as leaders like Viu open its CTV advertising inventory for programmatic trading for the first time,” said Douglas Choy, General Manager, Inventory Development, North Asia, The Trade Desk.“We look forward to expanding our partnerships with more premium internet content platforms to drive the growth of a dynamic digital advertising ecosystem in Hong Kong and beyond."

