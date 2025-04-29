Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Simplifies Claims Process For Policyholders Affected By Pahalgam Tragedy



Special claims settlement desk established to support affected families

Process has been simplified to settle claims with minimal documentation Claims will be settled promptly, as they will receive the highest priority



Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurance providers, expresses its deepest condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, 2025. In response to this tragic incident, the Company has implemented special provisions to address the needs of the affected lives assured's families.



Understanding the immense challenges faced by the affected lives assured's families during this difficult time, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has established a dedicated special claims settlement desk to prioritize the processing of death and disability claims for its customers impacted due to this tragedy. With utmost urgency, an expeditious process has been established to swiftly settle these policy claims.



To simplify the process, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has listed a minimal documentation process that nominees, legal heirs or policyholders need to submit to process their claims through any of the following convenient modes:



Call the company's toll free number 1800-209-7272

Visit one of the nearest branches among the 578 branches across the country Email at: [email protected]



Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance remains committed to supporting its policyholders through challenging circumstances and will continue to provide prompt assistance to those affected by the Pahalgam tragedy.



About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is one of India's leading and fastest growing private life insurers. The Company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India's most diversified non-banking financial institutions and Allianz SE, one of the world's leading asset manager and insurer. The Company commenced its journey in 2001, and today delivers its promise of Life Goals. DONE. through innovative value-packed insurance products that are backed by a robust tech and digital ecosystem. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance continues its journey of transformation through its products and tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight.



Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 3.93 crore* individual and group customers. The Company has a large distribution network of 578 branches* 1,60,294 agents*, 407 institutional partners, including 33 bank partners across India and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance manages Assets Under Management to the tune of over Rs. 1,18,350 crores*. It has an Individual Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.23 % and a strong Solvency Ratio of 432% (as on 31st March 2024).



*as on 28th February, 2025.