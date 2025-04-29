Linux Foundation Europe Welcomes Carbyne Stack To Enable Enterprise-Grade Secure Multiparty Computation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based on advanced cryptography, the award-winning Carbyne Stack platform aims to deliver a production-grade Secure MPC platform tailored for enterprise use. With the potential to transform sectors like finance, healthcare, data analytics, and AgTech-where the need to protect sensitive information is paramount-the Carbyne Stack platform enables businesses to perform computations on sensitive and encrypted data at scale, without exposing it to potential breaches or misuse. By eliminating barriers to secure data sharing, Carbyne Stack aims to deliver best-in-class security and privacy when dealing with sensitive data, empowering enterprises to innovate faster while maintaining control, privacy, and trust.

Carbyne Stack Brings Cutting-Edge Computing on Encrypted Data Into Scalable, Real-World, Enterprise Applications

Post thi

"We are proud to welcome Carbyne Stack to Linux Foundation Europe," said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. "Privacy-preserving technologies like secure multiparty computation are not only critical for building trust across data-driven industries, but also for preserving European values of digital sovereignty and data protection. We look forward to supporting this international community as it pushes the boundaries of open innovation."

Carbyne Stack welcomes initial support from organizations across academia, enterprise, and the public sector, including Cybernetica AS, the Centre of Data for Public Good (CDPG), Resolve, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). Together, these organizations will foster open source collaboration and development around Carbyne Stack, drawing from deep expertise in cryptography, cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, regulatory compliance, and more.

"Our goal for Carbyne Stack is to build a production-grade MPC platform for the real-world needs of modern enterprises," said Sven Trieflinger, Technical Lead of the Carbyne Stack project. "It enables secure, collaborative computation on sensitive data, whether that be personal information, financial transactions, valuable business secrets, or otherwise-all without ever exposing the raw data."

Carbyne Stack encourages organizations operating in regulated markets, or dealing with concerns around sensitive data sharing, to explore and contribute to Carbyne Stack. To learn more about Carbyne Stack, please visit

Supporting Quotes

"We launched Carbyne Stack in 2021 to spark the growth of an open ecosystem for enterprise-ready Secure Multiparty Computation. Donating it to Linux Foundation Europe is the natural next step-enabling us to collaborate with an incredible network of partners to take this vision further."

– Sven Trieflinger, Senior Group and Project Manager, Security, Privacy, Safety, Bosch Research

"We are certain that agreeing on a common framework for cloud-native secure multiparty computation will reduce adoption risks and costs for both vendors and buyers. We are building our first solutions with Carbyne Stack today and encourage others in the community to do the same."

– Riivo Talviste, Product Owner for Sharemind MPC, Cybernetica

"At the Centre of Data for Public Good (CDPG), we are dedicated to advancing real-world applications of this cutting-edge technology, particularly in critical domains like healthcare where privacy is paramount. By integrating Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) optimizations into the Carbyne Stack, we are enhancing performance and scalability, driving broader adoption of privacy-preserving computations in practical settings." – Dr. Abhay Sharma, CTO, Centre of Data for Public Good (CDPG)

"This collaborative project between UTS, Bosch, and the Food Agility CRC exemplifies how research, industry, and mission-driven partnerships can deliver tangible impact. The linking of this world-leading work into an open, collaborative environment that is the Linux Foundation demonstrates a commitment to ensuring maximum benefit can be realised by the widest array of industry stakeholders possible as we work towards unlocking the power of data and digital for our agrifoods sector." – Prof. David Lamb, Chief Scientist, Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre (CRC)

"Our commitment to transforming the application of data in the advertising ecosystem through Federated Learning and Secure Multiparty Computation will rely on Carbyne Stack as a pivotal component in achieving this vision. By leveraging decentralized data processing and federated learning, we empower partners to maintain full control over their data while accessing advanced insights and fostering collaborative learning, all enabled by the robust capabilities of Carbyne Stack."

– Morten Joergensen, Head of Products, Resolve

"Our engagement in Carbyne Stack underscores our commitment to privacy-preserving technologies and secure data sharing. These are crucial for enhancing data-driven business collaborations for SAP customers and transforming the future of cloud security. Computation on encrypted data at scale goes beyond traditional methods by protecting sensitive data at all times, even in use."

– Peter Giese, Director of SAP Open Source Program Office, SAP SE

"Partnerships like this allow us to move from research to impact-combining deep technical expertise, industry insight, and a shared vision for a more secure and trustworthy digital future. Data privacy is no longer a constraint-it's a foundation for innovation. By contributing to Carbyne Stack and supporting its release to the Linux Foundation, we're ensuring that advanced privacy-enhancing technologies are accessible, transparent, and globally impactful."

– A/Prof Justin Lipman, Director, UTS Cyber Digital Centre

About Linux Foundation Europe and the Linux Foundation

Linux Foundation Europe is the Brussels-based European chapter of the Linux Foundation. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for global collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Federica Nocerino

[email protected]

Linux Foundation Europe

SOURCE The Linux Foundation