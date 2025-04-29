403
Merck Reveals Plan to Buy SpringWorks Therapeutics
(MENAFN) German drugmaker Merck revealed on Monday that it has finalized an agreement to purchase the U.S.-based biopharmaceutical firm SpringWorks Therapeutics for USD3.9 billion.
This strategic acquisition is intended to enhance Merck’s cancer treatment offerings and deepen its footprint in the American healthcare market.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, located in Connecticut, has approved Merck’s acquisition proposal, which values each share at USD47.
According to Merck’s official release, this transaction will bring the equity valuation of SpringWorks to nearly USD3.9 billion.
The deal aligns with Merck’s goal to broaden its commercial reach within oncology-related therapies.
"The planned acquisition will strengthen the presence of Merck Healthcare in the United States and expand the reach of SpringWorks’ therapeutic innovations to more patients with rare tumors worldwide," the statement noted.
This highlights Merck’s intention to bring SpringWorks’ rare cancer treatments to a broader global audience.
As detailed in the announcement, Merck will offer USD47 per share in a cash transaction.
This figure reflects a 26 percent premium above SpringWorks’ average stock price over the 20-day period ending on February 7, 2025—the day before speculation about the acquisition emerged in the media.
The transaction, estimated at roughly USD3.9 billion, is projected to be finalized in the latter half of 2025, assuming it receives the necessary regulatory green lights.
“The agreed acquisition of SpringWorks is a major step in our active portfolio strategy to position Merck as a globally diversified, innovation and technology powerhouse. For our Healthcare sector, it sharpens the focus on rare tumors, accelerates growth, and strengthens our presence in the US,” stated Merck Group CEO Belen Garijo.
This move underlines Merck’s commitment to transforming its healthcare division into a key player in the rare cancer treatment landscape.
