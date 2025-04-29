403
UK makes plans for Ukraine troop deployment
(MENAFN) The UK is preparing plans to deploy troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire with Russia, with the goal of helping rebuild the country’s military rather than engaging in combat, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
According to the outlet, UK Defense Secretary John Healey outlined the proposal in a letter sent last week to Shadow Defense Secretary James Cartlidge. The initiative would involve British forces aiding Ukraine in developing a modern, capable army designed to deter future Russian aggression, rather than participating in frontline operations.
The UK, alongside France, has been leading discussions among several NATO countries to form a “coalition of the willing” that would deploy personnel to Ukraine once hostilities with Russia have ceased. The potential mission would focus on military regeneration and training, likely with troops stationed in the western part of Ukraine, far from active conflict zones.
In addition, the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy may be placed on standby to support Ukraine’s airspace and coastal defense if needed.
Healey reportedly said the deployment would align with U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a “just and lasting peace” between Moscow and Kiev.
However, The Times reported last week that earlier, more ambitious British plans for deployment—including guarding key Ukrainian infrastructure—had been abandoned due to high risk and limited available forces. The updated plan would instead prioritize a non-combat training presence to signal continued Western support.
Russia has strongly opposed any Western troop presence in Ukraine, regardless of context. In a recent interview with TASS, Sergey Shoigu, now the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, warned that such deployments could trigger a direct military clash with NATO, potentially escalating into global conflict. Shoigu reiterated that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if faced with aggression of any kind.
