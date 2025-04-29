Shura Council Approves Five Requests To Extend Mandate Of Legislature's Standing Committees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its routine weekly sitting, chaired by the Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, yesterday.

The sitting at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the legislature's premises saw a reading of a government bill on lost property and unclaimed money, referring it to the Internal and External Affairs Committee for further review.

Another government bill amending some provisions of Law No. (7) of 2021 regarding the Shura Council was presented and then referred to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee for scrutiny.

The lawmakers also approved five requests to extend the mandate of the legislature's standing committees to finalize reviews on some previously referred bills.

Also on the agenda was a presentation of reports on the Shura Council's participation in regional and international parliamentary events.

At the conclusion of the sitting, H E the Speaker briefed the members on his visit presiding over a delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 22 -23). The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the Shura Councils of the two countries, manifesting the deep and strong fraternal ties that unite the two nations.

H E Al Ghanim said the meetings during the visit demonstrated the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations and their continuous development under the guidance of their prudent leaderships.

In this respect, His Excellency affirmed that parliamentary cooperation between the Shura Councils of the two countries constitutes an important dimension of bilateral relations, reflecting the commitment of both sides to institutional and legislative development that meets the aspirations of the two peoples and enhances the vital role of Gulf parliaments in supporting joint Gulf action.