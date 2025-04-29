403
Moscow reveals specifics of recent contact with US
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Sunday, focusing heavily on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, the two top diplomats engaged in a constructive dialogue and emphasized the need to build on current momentum to initiate negotiations aimed at securing lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
The ministry described the discussion as part of a growing and productive exchange of views between Moscow and Washington, noting that political dialogue between the two countries has recently intensified. Lavrov and Rubio agreed on the importance of reinforcing the conditions that could lead to meaningful peace talks.
Alongside Ukraine, the two officials also discussed other global matters and committed to maintaining communication at multiple levels moving forward.
Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Rubio described the coming week as critical for determining the future of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine peace process. He noted that while Washington does not intend to abandon efforts, it is also cautious about committing further resources to an unpromising path. “We’re close, but not close enough,” he said, acknowledging both hope and realism in the current situation.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Vatican over the weekend. Trump described Zelensky as “calmer” and more inclined toward seeking a negotiated settlement than in previous meetings.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia remains open to talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. He also mentioned that President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue during a recent meeting in Moscow with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
