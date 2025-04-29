403
IBM Reveals Plans to Invest Billions in U.S.
(MENAFN) IBM revealed plans on Monday to invest $150 billion in the United States over the next five years.
According to the company’s announcement, the investment aims to drive economic growth while reinforcing IBM's position as a global leader in computing technology.
The company stated that the substantial funding will support the expansion of quantum computer manufacturing across the U.S. over the coming years.
This initiative may position IBM among the top technology employers in the nation.
Additionally, the tech firm is poised to develop the world’s most advanced quantum computing systems and intends to base the design of these machines within the United States.
Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chairman, remarked: "Technology doesn't just build the future – it defines it. We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."
