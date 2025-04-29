Colle AI Improves Creator Experience With Targeted NFT Innovation Features

Empowering NFT creators with AI-driven tools for seamless multichain success.

New platform enhancements simplify asset customization, multichain deployment, and AI-guided creation flows

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has introduced targeted feature upgrades designed to improve the NFT creation experience for artists, developers, and brands. These enhancements deliver greater flexibility, smarter automation, and simplified multichain deployment options across the platform.Among the new features are real-time metadata configurators, dynamic smart contract templates, and improved asset routing across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and XRP. These upgrades allow creators to manage digital assets with more control while reducing time spent on manual adjustments.Colle AI's AI systems have also been updated to provide more responsive recommendations during asset generation, helping creators streamline minting flows, optimize asset settings, and execute cross-chain transactions with fewer steps.By focusing on usability and intelligent automation, Colle AI continues to make NFT creation faster, smarter, and more accessible-empowering creators to scale projects without technical barriers in the evolving Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

