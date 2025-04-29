The Resistance Front: The Terror Outfit Driving India-Pakistan To War

MENAFN - Asia Times) India is in mourning after 26 tourists were killed on April 22 in a resort in picturesque Pahalgam. The massacre is considered to be the deadliest attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000.

The attack happened during peak tourist season as thousands flocked to the popular tourist destination. Most of those killed were Indians, with the exception of one Nepalese national. All the victims were men.

Pakistan has denied any involvement, but there are serious fears of escalation between the two nuclear powers. India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, openly accused Pakistan and threatened:“We will not only target those who carried out the attack. We will also target those who planned this act in the shadows, on our soil.”

India has shut a key border between the countries, expelled Pakistan's diplomats and suspended the landmark Indus Waters Treaty , which allows the sharing of water between the two countries.

The timing of these attacks is noteworthy as it coincides with major international and domestic events. The US vice president, JD Vance , had arrived the day before with his Indian-American wife Usha and their three children, seeking closer India-US relations against the backdrop of a burgeoning trade war between the US and China. Notably, Pakistan considers China historically as an all-weather friend and ally .

The attack also comes a few weeks after the Indian government passed the Waqf (Amendment) Act which seeks to change how properties worth billions donated by Muslims, including mosques, madrassas, graveyards and orphanages, are governed.

This act is also accused of diluting the rights of India's Muslim communities by permitting the appointment of non-Muslims to their boards and tribunals.