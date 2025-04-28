403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Asian Athletics Association President To QNA: Fostering Talents Underway Across Asia's Five Regions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Asian Athletics Association, Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad, said that the 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships Saudi 2025, which wrapped up last week in Dammam, achieved great technical success and saw significant participation from athletes across the continent.
The President of the Asian Athletics Association told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the championship revealed a number of promising talents and records, adding that the Asian Athletics Association has committees in place to monitor the technical development of athletes and to assess their progress.
His Excellency praised the athletes who set new records during the event, adding that these records speak to the significant advancement and technical benefit driven by the Association's development programs across the five regions of Asia: East Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.
Al Hamad expressed complete satisfaction with the pace of development among young athletes. He explained that the Asian Athletics Association's focus on U18 athletes stems from the fact that they represent the future and is part of a program to discover new talents and support them, to ensure their success for their sake and for the sake of their countries.
HE the President of the Asian Athletics Association predicted that the current generation of junior athletes would have a promising future for the continent, thanks to the ongoing attention and development programs provided to them through the five accredited centers on the continent.
The Qatari athletics team won six medals at the 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships Saudi 2025: two golds, three silvers, and one bronze, marking a significant achievement for Qatari athletics.
The President of the Asian Athletics Association told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the championship revealed a number of promising talents and records, adding that the Asian Athletics Association has committees in place to monitor the technical development of athletes and to assess their progress.
His Excellency praised the athletes who set new records during the event, adding that these records speak to the significant advancement and technical benefit driven by the Association's development programs across the five regions of Asia: East Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.
Al Hamad expressed complete satisfaction with the pace of development among young athletes. He explained that the Asian Athletics Association's focus on U18 athletes stems from the fact that they represent the future and is part of a program to discover new talents and support them, to ensure their success for their sake and for the sake of their countries.
HE the President of the Asian Athletics Association predicted that the current generation of junior athletes would have a promising future for the continent, thanks to the ongoing attention and development programs provided to them through the five accredited centers on the continent.
The Qatari athletics team won six medals at the 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships Saudi 2025: two golds, three silvers, and one bronze, marking a significant achievement for Qatari athletics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment