DGCA Chief Discusses With UAE Aviation Officials Future Cooperation Plans
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, April 28 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah participated in a specialized meeting with Dubai Civil Aviation and Emirtaes Airlines officials on Monday to discuss future plans between two countries.
This came during Sheikh Humoud's partaking at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, a prominent international exhibition in the field of aviation, travel, and tourism with the presence of the Consul General of Kuwait in the Emirate of Dubai, Khaled Al-Zaabi.
The meeting also addressed means to improve companies' performances, including airline employees and ways of training them with the latest methods and techniques in order to raise passenger satisfaction, while ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience.
Sheikh Humoud stressed the importance of Kuwait Airways' participating in this year's exhibition, considering it a strategic step towards strengthening Kuwait's presence in key international events dedicated to aviation, travel, and tourism.
He also praised the signing of the bilateral partnership agreement between Kuwait Airways and Emirates Airlines, as it will open up broad horizons for expansion and growth while also supporting the development of national companies and enhancing their regional competitiveness.
While also adding that these efforts are part of the preparations for the opening of the new modern Kuwait International Airport, a qualitative leap in air transport services in Kuwait and position it as a major regional aviation hub. (end)
