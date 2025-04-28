Miami Country Day School's Spartans Around Online Program Marks 10 Years Of Empowering Flexible, Global Learning

MIAMI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Country Day School (MCDS) , a premier institution with an 85-year legacy of educational excellence, proudly announces the continued success and expansion of its Spartans Around online program , now entering its 10th year. Designed to empower students globally, Spartans Around delivers a flexible, college-preparatory education tailored for students in Grades 6 through 12 who require adaptable learning without sacrificing academic rigor.

Online Learning Demand on the Rise

As demand for flexible education rises, Spartans Around positions MCDS as a leader in online learning. The U.S. online education market alone reached $74.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $96.2 billion by 2026, according to Statista. This growing demand reflects the very needs Spartans Around has met for the past decade - providing high-quality, adaptable learning options for students worldwide.

Purpose-Driven, Personalized, and Globally-Minded

Rooted in MCDS's mission of Empowering Every Student, Every Day, Everywhere, Spartans Around offers:



Personalized learning paths and flexible scheduling

Advanced coursework and specializations

One-on-one academic support A vibrant virtual community fostering connection and belonging

The program attracts students from diverse backgrounds, including competitive athletes, aspiring performers, young entrepreneurs, and globally mobile families. Whether based in Miami, balancing training with academics, or living internationally between South America, Europe, and the U.S., students rely on Spartans Around to deliver academic excellence without borders.

A Decade of Empowering Students Everywhere

For a decade, this program has attracted families seeking a flexible yet rigorous academic environment, making it a trusted choice for students pursuing excellence beyond traditional classrooms. Spartans Around supports students' academic success, personal growth, and holistic development, all while fostering a sense of community-no matter where in the world they are learning.

"We are proud to have created an online program that meets the evolving needs of today's students while preserving the core values of our school community," says Dan Bronish, Chief Academic Design Officer at Miami Country Day School.

With a growing global network of students, Spartans Around continues to redefine what is possible in online education, offering an innovative blend of flexibility, academic excellence, and personal connection.

About Miami Country Day School

Miami Country Day School is an independent, college-preparatory online school with over 85 years of excellence, serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Dedicated to developing the whole child-mind, body, and spirit-MCDS prepares students to thrive as compassionate, globally-minded citizens. Spartans Around, the school's online program, extends this mission beyond campus, empowering students to learn, explore, and succeed-anywhere in the world.

Media Contact

Paula Montoya

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Miami Country Day School

Tel: 305-779-7263

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Country Day School

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED