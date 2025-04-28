Adela Presents Data Demonstrating Ability Of Tissue-Free MRD Test To Predict Recurrence In Lung Cancer At The American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment technology, presented initial results demonstrating the ability of its MRD test to predict recurrence in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 25-30, 2025.

Adela's MRD test is a blood-only, tissue-free approach for detecting recurrence prior to clinical exam and imaging, eliminating the need for tumor tissue samples and enabling broader access to MRD testing. A blood-only approach is especially important in lung cancer, where nearly 40% of patients do not have sufficient tumor tissue for tissue-informed MRD tests.1

The ability of Adela's test to quantify cfDNA cancer signal and predict recurrence was evaluated in 136 samples from 24 patients diagnosed with stage I-II non-small cell lung cancer treated at New York University Langone Medical Center. Blood draws occurred prior to surgery, after surgery and at intervals before recurrence or last clinical follow-up. Adela's test demonstrated the ability to identify recurrences up to 35.9 months before standard of care clinical exam and imaging, with a mean lead time of 16.6 months. Significant differences in recurrence-free survival (RFS) were observed when patients were stratified by MRD positivity (hazard ratio of 3.58, P=0.038).

"We are greatly encouraged by these results which highlight the ability of Adela's tissue-free MRD test to detect recurrence in lung cancer well in advance of standard of care," said Dr. Anne-Renee Hartman, Chief Medical Officer of Adela. "Adela's MRD test has been clinically validated for head & neck cancer. These results further validate the strong performance of Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform and demonstrate its applicability across multiple cancer types."

Adela's MRD test based on its genome-wide methylome enrichment platform is currently available to biopharmaceutical companies and other investigators for Research Use Only (RUO), including for biomarker discovery and drug development. Adela plans to commercialize the test in 2025 for use in patients who have received curative intent treatment for head & neck cancer, regardless of HPV status, to detect recurrence earlier and help guide treatment decision-making.

Presentation Details

Abstract #: 3249: The Development of a Tissue-Agnostic Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Assay for Lung Cancer

Harvey I. Pass2

Monday Apr 28, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Section 29, Poster Board Number: 14

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's blood-based, tissue-free product ensures universal accessibility to MRD testing for patients with cancer, eliminating any dependency on tumor tissue availability. Adela's approach efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information from the methylome, providing greater opportunity to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to platforms that target a smaller set of genomic regions. Adela's first product utilizing this genome-wide methylome enrichment platform was recently clinically validated for predicting and surveilling for recurrence in patients with head & neck cancer and published in Annals of Oncology . Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, RA Capital Management and Labcorp. Find more information at adelabio .

1 Sam Khan et al. ctDNA-Lung-DETECT: ctDNA outcomes for resected early stage non-small cell lung cancers at 12 months.. JCO 42, 8018-8018(2024). DOI:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.8018

2 Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, NYU Langone Medical Center New York, NY

