Federation Of GCC Chambers Announces Gulf-Moroccan Investment Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Federation of Gulf Chambers, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, and the Gulf Arab Agency for Information and Communication, is organising the Gulf-Moroccan Investment Forum from November 3 to 4, 2025, in the Kingdom of Morocco. The forum will be widely attended by ministers, senior officials, and business leaders from both the Gulf and Moroccan sides.

In this context, the Federation of Gulf Chambers, represented by its Secretary-General, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, signed a cooperation agreement with the Gulf Arab Agency for Information and Communication, represented by its CEO, Mohamed Bouselham, to oversee the organisation and executive supervision of the forum.

The forum aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Kingdom of Morocco in various fields. It aims to enhance economic and trade ties between Morocco and the GCC countries, create a regular platform for communication between Moroccan and Gulf businessmen, showcase investment opportunities on both sides, and promote partnerships between the private sectors and create Moroccan-GCC companies.

On this occasion, Al-Sharqi explained that the signing of the agreement represents a first step towards providing a qualitative forum that aligns with the aspirations of the wise leadership of the GCC countries and the Kingdom of Morocco, and strengthens the deep fraternal and historical ties that unite the two sides.

He emphasised that the forum aims to support the foundations of the strategic partnership between the GCC countries and Morocco within an integrated and exemplary economic framework, noting that economic cooperation between the two sides is witnessing remarkable growth, especially with the increasing openness of the Gulf and Moroccan private sectors to joint investment opportunities.

He added that the forum will focus on enhancing the benefits of promising investment opportunities in the fields of industry, transportation, and logistics, as well as Gulf-Moroccan integration in food and agricultural security, and Gulf-Moroccan investment opportunities in the real estate and tourism sectors. He noted that Morocco's strategic location makes it an important commercial gateway for Gulf exports to Europe and Africa.

The contribution of exports of goods and services to the GDP of the Gulf countries amounted to approximately 62.2%, compared to 42.8% in Morocco. Meanwhile, the share of imports of goods and services to the GDP of the GCC countries amounted to approximately 40.5%, compared to 51% in Morocco.