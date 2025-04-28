Karaoke Tram To Run Through Basel During Eurovision
This is the“Drämmli-Lounge” of the Basler Verkehrsbetriebe (BVB), a vehicle from 1972. The karaoke rides will start at Messeplatz from May 11-17. Karaoke fans can purchase their free tickets online from April 30.
Despite the karaoke, the tram will not become a bar. Boarding is prohibited for“heavily intoxicated persons, and eating and drinking on board is also not permitted”, according to Ricola's press release.
