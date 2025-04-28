Karaoke Tram To Run Through Basel During Eurovision

Deutsch de Karaoke-Tram fährt während des ESC durch Basel Original Read more: Karaoke-Tram fährt während des ESC durch Base

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A karaoke tram will be doing the rounds in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest. During a 90-minute journey, guests can sing and dance for free in a vintage car, said the sponsor, Basel-based sweet manufacturer Ricola, on Monday. This content was published on April 28, 2025 - 12:18 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This is the“Drämmli-Lounge” of the Basler Verkehrsbetriebe (BVB), a vehicle from 1972. The karaoke rides will start at Messeplatz from May 11-17. Karaoke fans can purchase their free tickets online from April 30.

Despite the karaoke, the tram will not become a bar. Boarding is prohibited for“heavily intoxicated persons, and eating and drinking on board is also not permitted”, according to Ricola's press release.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

