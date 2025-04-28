Egypt PM Tours New Delta Development Projects Under Mostakbal Misr Authority

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly toured development projects managed by the Mostakbal Misr Authority for Sustainable Development (Future of Egypt) in the New Delta area along the Tahya Misr axis, his office said.

During the tour, Madbouly reviewed progress on several national projects overseen by the Authority. He was accompanied by senior officials including Kamel El Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport; Hani Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation; Mahmoud Essmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; Alaa El Din Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation; Hassan El Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; Major General Ahmed El Azazy, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority; and Bahaa El Din El Ghannam, Executive Director of the Mostakbal Misr Authority for Sustainable Development, along with other relevant ministry and company officials.

The Prime Minister visited the agricultural project site, where he observed the mechanised harvesting of wheat. He received a briefing on precision agriculture methods, the modern technology employed throughout the cultivation cycle to harvesting, and subsequent transport and storage processes. The project aims to reduce Egypt's import bill by substituting imported goods with locally grown strategic crops, notably wheat.

Madbouly then inspected infrastructure works related to water transport routes for the New Delta project. His inspection included industrial facilities such as water lifting stations, electrical transformer stations, and a building housing pumps for an irrigation station. Project consultants provided a detailed explanation of the stations' operating mechanisms and their capacity to lift and deliver water to agricultural irrigation centres.







The tour also covered the New Delta's logistical wholesale market and the adjacent industrial zone. Madbouly examined several projects within this area, including grain storage silos. The Mostakbal Misr Authority is constructing logistical storage facilities, comprising refrigeration and freezing units with a capacity of up to 90,000 tonnes and grain silos capable of storing 500,000 tonnes, designed to enhance year-round storage capacity for agricultural produce.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister visited a potato processing factory, receiving a comprehensive explanation of its operations. He also toured, while passing through, a feed factory and the refrigeration and freezing facilities. During this segment, he was briefed on the sorting and packing lines, storage and packaging methods, operational workflows, and inspected a cooling chamber.

At the conclusion of his visit, Prime Minister Madbouly met with employees of the Mostakbal Misr Authority, in the presence of the Authority's Executive Director and its project advisory board. Madbouly expressed his appreciation for“the scale of efforts undertaken to establish, implement, and operate the national projects managed by the Mostakbal Misr Authority for Sustainable Development, which contribute to the development of state resources and its progress,” and wished success to all involved.