OCEAN CASINO RESORT CELEBRATES SEVENTH BIRTHDAY WITH OVER $7 MILLION IN EVENTS AND PRIZES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ocean's summer-long birthday celebration will showcase everything this property has to offer, including the best promotions, one-of-a kind experiences, fireworks and drone shows every Friday, and so much more," said. "We are excited to share this special occasion with our customers, team members and the local community who have supported Ocean throughout our first seven years."

On the heels of announcing more than $50 million in property-wide capital investments for 2025, including two Stephen Starr restaurant concepts, LaScala's Fire at Ocean, expanded Asian gaming, Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar and more; Ocean's 'Lucky Summer of Sevens' will feature "cherry-picked" experiences, allowing guests so many ways to go for the win.

Over $7 Million in Events and Prizes

In recognition of its seventh birthday, Ocean is presenting a jam-packed summer full of events and prizes, highlighted by a $1 Million Sweepstakes running from June 27 to July 6. Customers can try their luck with a new promotion almost every day of the week, including $7,777 every hour on Wednesdays, 10X Free Play on Thursdays, 15X Free Play on Fridays and Saturdays and $100k Hot Seats on June 21, July 26, and August 23.

Seven Deadly Sins at Villain & Saint and $7 Happy Hours

Ocean's food and beverage offerings will be full of unexpected fun all summer long, starting with a special 'Seven Deadly Sins' menu at Villain & Saint, where guests will be treated to wicked and imaginative libations. Ocean will also be offering a special 'Seven Days a Week' happy hour featuring items starting at $7 across various outlets on property.

Pop-Up Birthday Bar Back by Popular Demand

Back by popular demand, Ocean's Birthday Bar, located at 1927 Lounge, has been reimagined, with inventive cocktails, Instagrammable photo opportunities and luck-inspired décor. Just steps from the Casino Floor, the popular pop-up bar will be open every Thursday to Sunday starting July 10 through the end of September, delivering all the whimsical fun that comes with celebrating your birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion.

Seven Dazzling Fireworks and Drone Shows

Starting July 4, Ocean will up the excitement with a fireworks and drone show every Friday through August 8. For the best viewing locations, visit The Park on Lobby Level.

North Beach Atlantic City's annual summer kick-off fireworks spectacular will take place on Friday, June 27. Guests can enjoy family-friendly oceanfront fireworks live from Ocean.

A-List Entertainment and Nightlife

Ocean's famed concert venue Ovation Hall will see a star-studded entertainment lineup from May through September, including Alice Cooper (May 24), Lynyrd Skynyrd (May 30), Trisha Paytas (June 7 & 8), 311 (June 20), Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (June 21 – two shows), Jason Derulo (July 4), Jeff Dunham (July 13), Daryl Hall (July 25), Ashanti (August 1), Colin Jost (August 2), Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion (August 15) and Sebastian Maniscalco (8 September shows). Ocean will be bringing back the 'Best Casino Show' as named by USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, Magical Mystery Doors for a weekly summer residency starting June 26 through August 28. Additionally, the critically acclaimed Super 70's Rock Show featuring Super Trans AM , will run Sundays from June 29 through August 31. The party continues at HQ2 Nightclub and Beachclub with some of the world's most renowned DJ's the likes of James Hype (May 24), Hayla (June 6), Meduza (June 7), Knock2 (June 14), Fisher (June 21), Joel Corry (June 28), Two Friends (July 5), Steve Aoki (July 12), Nicky Jam (August 10), Tiësto (August 30), and more.

Ocean's Agave Festival

Ocean is celebrating International Tequila Day with a first-of-its-kind event taking place on Thursday, July 24 at Ovation Hall. From smooth and subtle blancos to complex and aged añejos, Ocean's Agave Festival will allow guests to sample more than 150 tequilas and mezcals from 40 different brands, each with its own unique story and heritage. With live music from 5-piece powerhouse, Stealing Savanah along with educational workshops led by tequila and mezcal experts and delicious bites by Ocean's talented culinary team, guests are in for an unforgettable experience. Tickets are $149 for VIP premium access and start at $77 for general admission and can be purchased at theOceanAC .

Celebrate Yourself with Wellness at Ocean

Whether you're celebrating a momentous occasion or just in need of a day away, Ocean's Seventh Birthday is the perfect excuse to pamper yourself. Start by booking the 'Lucky Sevens Hotel Room Package' including accommodations in a King Contemporary Room and bespoke limited edition birthday swag from select Ocean partners. Exhale Spa + Bathhouse is offering the Lucky Shot Massage – a very special limited time treatment that includes Exhale's signature Fusion Massage featuring a Swedish-based therapy of rhythmic movements, enhanced with a premium CBD oil to help reduce inflammation and evoke a deeper state of relaxation and finished with a ginger wellness shot to carry a state of zen throughout the rest of your day. Plus-up your look at Bangz, where you can enjoy a cherry-themed Mani/Pedi bundle, a retro blowout special, or even firework tinsel strands. Finally, cap off your stay with Ocean's Sunrise Salutations Yoga where you can zen out overlooking the beautiful Atlantic Ocean every Sunday morning this summer.

Blade-By-The-Seat Returns for the Summer

For those looking for a best-in-class travel experience, Ocean is bringing back its partnership with global air mobility platform, BLADE , to offer nonstop air travel from New York City directly to Ocean's distinctive rooftop helipad. Guests can book seats on the 6-passenger helicopter on select summer dates, beginning on Saturday, May 24, with additional flights currently scheduled through September 1. Passengers will enjoy a seamless 40-minute trip from the BLADE Lounge West terminal on West 30th Street, Manhattan to Ocean's helipad located on the roof of its customer garage; where they will be treated to a unique and personalized arrival, with dedicated concierge service and complimentary suite upgrade.

Ocean's Seven+ Acts of Kindness

Throughout the summer, Ocean will be supporting its community through various philanthropic efforts, including $700 each to seven local non-profit organizations as well as lunch at The Salvation Army, prepared by its talented culinary team and served by its team members. Additionally, Ocean team members will volunteer their time at locations such as Hope Exists; Sister Jean's Kitchen, Pantry & Garden; A Meaningful Purpose at Reed's Farm; and participation in the Dragon Boat Race to benefit Cancer Support Community NJ at Gilda's Club. On Thursday, June 5, the Ocean team will gather for a beach clean-up in recognition of World Ocean Day.

Summer of Sevens Spotlights Local Partnerships and Collaborations

Ocean's 'Lucky Summer of Sevens' will spotlight local businesses and organizations through collaborations that include exclusive products, merchandise and displays:



The Seed: A Living Beer Project: The Seed has created a limited-edition custom pale lager, Seeds of the Ocean 3.0. This limited-edition beer brings forth the latest installment of an annual collaboration between The Seed: A Living Beer Project and Ocean Casino and Resort. Born of a mutual reverence for local community and a sense of place, this third year's collaboration continues the tradition of creating an ingredient driven, easy drinking, lager that is the perfect accompaniment to time with friends and family, a good meal, some hearty laughs or deep conversation, or relaxing time away. Inspired by old-world European brewing tradition and brewed using The Seed's signature lager production process on a recipe built of 100% NJ grown and malted grain, Seeds of the Ocean brings forth a crisp clean pale lager showcasing a balanced floral and bread-like character. The moderate alcohol content (5.4%) and extreme drinkability allow for you to make this collaboration the perfect accent to your time spent in Atlantic City

Hank Sauce: Ocean and Hank Sauce celebrate their continued partnership with a limited-time menu creation at High Steaks and a red-hot prize package where customers have the chance to win the ultimate 'Get Lucky with Hank and Ocean' sweepstakes.

Samantha Carell Art: Ocean Casino Resort has commissioned the renowned international artist Samantha Carell to create a breathtaking installation in honor of the birthday bash. Known for her vibrant use of color, texture, and movement, Samatha serves as a vessel for her work - creating a striking 160x80-inch painting that will be permanently installed in the hotel lobby's guest elevator foyer, welcoming viewers into an immersive celebration of joy, presence, and coastal beauty.

Jetty: An eco-minded, durable apparel brand, Jetty embodies the fickle conditions of Northeast surf and encourages outdoor adventure despite the weather. The prodigious company has partnered with Ocean to create a limited-edition collection of Seventh Birthday hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers. This is the fourth installment of exclusive Jetty X Ocean apparel.

Little Water Distillery: Little Water Distillery , a craft distillery, has created the 'Chocolate Cherry Martini' made with 48 Blocks Vodka and 48 Blocks Chocolate Martini, available exclusively at Birthday Bar, Gallery Bar, Balcony Bar, Lobby Bar, Amada, Linguini by the Sea, Ocean Steak, Villain & Saint, Harper's, TopGolf and Little Water Distillery.

Tony Boloney's and MadMutz: An Atlantic City staple for creative pizzas, sandwiches, wings and more, Tony Boloney's and MadMutz – which recently secured a deal with Shark Tank's Lori Greiner – is collaborating with Ocean to create the '7'er Bust Partner' custom pizza with bourbon soaked fried chicken, Mad Mutz mozzarella, bourbon sour cherry sauce and smoked white BBQ sauce, available at Tony Boloney's. Additionally, Ocean will bring Mad Mutz into their restaurants with mozzarella sticks and fresh mozzarella balls incorporated in various dining outlets across property.

Alibi Gin: Alibi 's South Jersey-based founders, have created a specialty cocktail available at select food and beverage locations within Ocean.

Blissfully Lyss: Blissfully Liss Jewelry , a Jersey Shore brand full of handmade, one-of-a-kind treasures for free-spirited souls, has created a limited edition 'Lucky Summer of Sevens' charm bracelet and necklace available for purchase at the property and at ShopOcean .

Bar 32: Bar 32 , Atlantic City's only bean-to-bar chocolate shop that pairs handcrafted chocolate with award-winning desserts and cocktails, has created three exclusive and unique chocolate bars. The 'Chocolate Covered Cherry Chocolate Bar,' the 'Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar' and the 'Birthday Party Pretzel Chocolate Bar' will make their sweet debut this summer at both Ocean and Bar 32.

Making Waves: Offering trendy and stylish jewelry, accessories, shoes, and clothing, Making Waves is a group of fashionable boutiques along the New Jersey Coast. You can shop with them in Beach Haven, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, or Cape May. The female-owned business collaborated with Ocean to create bespoke swag items paying homage to the property's momentous birthday. Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University: Ocean has commissioned the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University to create exclusive swag and a custom mural that will be unveiled at TopGolf when it is reopened this spring.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceana or follow Ocean on Faceboo , Twitte , Instagra , & TikTo .

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort