Commvault Enhances Cyber Recovery Offerings With Crowdstrike Incident Response

TINTON FALLS, NJ – APRIL, 2025 – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cybersecurity. Together, the companies are delivering a trusted pathway to CrowdStrike's elite incident response services, supported by Commvault's recovery expertise - helping organizations worldwide recover faster and stay better prepared for cyberattacks.

Through this expanded partnership, the two companies are delivering coordinated cyber recovery and incident response services to help joint customers improve readiness, respond faster, and achieve cleaner recoveries.

With ransomware attacks happening every 14 secondsand average recovery times spanning 24 days, IT and security teams, as well as system integrators, are looking for vendors who are collaborating and combining best-in-class services and solutions. These efforts not only address what happens before and during an attack but also support recovery when it becomes a critical lifeline for organizations.

“Today's threat landscape demands more than just security – it requires resilience,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer at Commvault.“Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike brings together exceptional incident response capabilities from CrowdStrike and leading data recovery and resilience solutions from Commvault to help joint customers identify and quickly address cyber incidents and recover swiftly and effectively.”

“Cyber resilience isn't just about recovery, it's about being ready at every stage of an attack,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike.“Our expanded partnership with Commvault brings together industry-leading threat intelligence, incident response expertise, and robust recovery capabilities to help organizations identify risks faster, recover smarter, and strengthen their overall security posture. In an AI-accelerated world of relentless and sophisticated threats, security and IT teams need to operate as one, and this collaboration helps make that possible.”

Delivering Proactive Preparedness and Rapid Recovery:



Faster incident response and recovery: In the event of a cyber incident, CrowdStrike's real-time threat visibility pinpoints the scope of the attack, while Commvault's recovery solutions enable rapid restoration. This integrated approach streamlines the incident response process and helps minimize disruption.

Enhanced risk mitigation: Jointly conducted cyber resilience maturity assessments and advanced scenario-based readiness exercises - including continuous recovery testing with Cleanroom Recovery - strengthen cyber resilience.

Unified incident management: Integrated response workflows between Commvault and CrowdStrike enable faster collaboration during crises, accelerating time to resolution for joint customers.

Tailored support and scalability: Commvault's incident response recovery services provide scalable, subscription-based support tailored to each customer's specific resilience needs. Access to industry expertise: Customers benefit from the combined expertise of Commvault and CrowdStrike, with tailored guidance and hands-on support from trusted cybersecurity and recovery professionals.

This expanded partnership delivers a unified suite of services, including CrowdStrike's elite incident response services and Commvault's Guardian retainer-based services offerings, which provide readiness assessments, recovery validation, recovery testing, and incident response recovery assistance. For customers, this means:

Availability:

The unified suite of services aimed at advancing incident response, cyber recovery and resilience, is available today.

Experience Commvault in Action at the RSAC Conference:

Commvault will showcase these integrated offerings and services during RSAC 2025 from April 28-May 1 in San Francisco. Visit Commvault in the North Hall at Booths #4308 and #5678 . Attendees can learn more about the Commvault-CrowdStrike partnership and the Commvault Cloud platform, participate in demonstrations, and engage in discussions with industry thought leaders on how solutions like Cloud Rewind and Cleanroom Recovery can transform their resilience strategies.

About Commvault:

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.