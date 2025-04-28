403
Beijing Denies Trump's Claims of Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) On Monday, Beijing dismissed United States Leader Donald Trump's assertions that he had recently spoken with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, informed reporters in the capital that, "To my knowledge, there has been no phone call between the two leaders recently," as reported by the media.
Guo emphasized that China and the United States had not been involved in any discussions or negotiations concerning tariff matters. “I would like to reiterate that China and the US have not engaged in consultations or negotiations regarding tariff issues,” he stated.
Trump had previously claimed in an interview published the previous week that Xi had "called" him, and that Washington was engaged in "active talks" with China to finalize a deal.
He also mentioned that he did not see the communication as a sign of weakness on Xi's part. "I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf," Trump remarked, adding that he anticipated several agreements would be announced within the next three to four weeks.
"There’s a number at which they will feel comfortable," he further added.
Despite Trump's statements, Beijing has consistently denied any ongoing talks with Washington about a potential deal following the imposition of 245 percent tariffs on Chinese goods by the Trump administration. In retaliation, China introduced 125 percent tariffs on all US imports.
