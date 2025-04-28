Lebanon 'Calmly' Takes Steps To Ensure State's Exclusive Arms Control: President

MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, April 28 (IANS) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Lebanon has been taking steps "calmly and responsibly" to ensure the exclusive state control of arms.

"The process of ensuring the state's exclusive control of arms is being conducted with a high sense of national responsibility to safeguard civil peace," Aoun told a visiting delegation from the French Senate at the Baabda Palace, according to a report by state-run National News Agency.

"A return to the language of war is prohibited -- a message clearly communicated to all concerned parties -- and this is a unified Lebanese demand," Aoun said.

He said Israel's refusal to withdraw from five hilltops along the Lebanese border makes the state unable "to exercise its authority over its territory fully" and "hampers stability along the border."

Aoun also noted that Lebanon and Syria have maintained communication "to coordinate and avoid any security incidents at the border", Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, Aoun had reaffirmed that disarming Hezbollah is a national and international priority, stressing that the only viable path to achieving this goal is through dialogue, a statement from the presidency said.

"As I said in my inauguration speech, there is no place for weapons or armed groups outside the framework of the state," Aoun stated. "These issues must be resolved through communication and dialogue. After all, Hezbollah is a Lebanese component."

He also revealed that work will soon begin on drafting a National Security Strategy, which will lay the foundation for a National Defence Strategy.

"We are all committed to the same objective," he added. "Differences in opinion are normal; that's the essence of democracy. What matters is that our goal is unified."

Aoun's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the American Task Force on Lebanon, led by Edward Gabriel. The delegation delivered a clear message from Washington emphasising two urgent priorities: the disarmament of Hezbollah and the implementation of reforms necessary for Lebanon to access international financial aid.

Gabriel had praised the efforts of the Lebanese army and the President personally, while also noting that "there is still much to be done." He added that the quicker reforms are implemented, the sooner the US can offer meaningful support.

Gabriel also disclosed that the US Congress is preparing a funding bill for Lebanon next year.

In addition, Aoun emphasised the need to ease tensions in the south, underlining that Lebanon needs both time and space to resolve issues calmly.