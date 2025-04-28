403
Bloom Consulting Services Expands Its Offerings With Cutting-Edge Azure AI Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nagpur, 28-4-2025 - Bloom Consulting Services, a leader in digital transformation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of Azure AI Services. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes easily use artificial intelligence to improve operations, automate tasks, and make smarter decisions.
With the rapid growth of AI technology, many companies want to benefit from it but don't know how to begin. Bloom Consulting Services solves this problem by offering simple, effective, and customized Azure AI and ML Services that are easy to understand and use.
“We believe that AI should be accessible to everyone, not just tech experts,” said Manish Gidwani, CEO at Bloom Consulting Services.“Our Azure AI and ML consulting services help businesses start their AI journey smoothly and successfully.”
The services offered include:
AI-powered chatbots for better customer service
Image and speech recognition solutions
Smart data analysis to predict trends and make better decisions
Custom machine learning models tailored to different industries
Bloom Consulting Services also specializes in Azure AI and ML Development Services, helping companies build intelligent apps that can learn and improve over time. Whether you are starting small or planning a major AI project, Bloom provides flexible Azure AI consulting solutions to match your needs.
The goal of Bloom Consulting Services is to make it simple for businesses to tap into the power of Microsoft Azure's trusted AI technologies, without the need for complex setups or large IT teams.
“Our Azure AI Services are designed with simplicity, security, and success in mind,” added Manish Gidwani.“We guide businesses at every step - from planning to full deployment.”
For more information about how Azure AI Services can help transform your business, visit or reach out to Bloom Consulting Services today.
About Bloom Consulting Services
Bloom Consulting Services is a trusted provider of cloud, AI, and digital transformation solutions. Specializing in Azure AI and ML Services, the company empowers businesses to innovate, automate, and grow with smart, secure, and scalable technologies.
